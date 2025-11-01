Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Tinsukia, giving Rs 10,000 cheques to 13,822 women SHG members. He also initiated development projects worth Rs 183 crore for the Doomdooma constituency.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ceremonially launched the distribution of cheques to 13,822 members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Doomdooma LAC of Tinsukia district, covering 12,784 women from rural areas and 1038 from urban areas. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also virtually laid foundation stones for several development projects worth Rs 183 crore aimed at the holistic development of the constituency.

A Mission to Create 'Lakhpati Baideos'

Addressing a large public gathering at Rupai Higher Secondary School playground, CM Sarma said that the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan is not a vote-centric scheme, but a mission to provide seed capital of Rs 10,000 each to eligible women from self-help groups. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned transforming three crore women across India into Lakhpati Baideos. He said that Assam currently has around 4 lakh SHGs in rural areas and 30,000 in urban areas, together involving about 43 lakh women under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The Chief Minister noted that Assamese women, who once confined themselves to household chores, are now actively learning banking, credit, CIBIL scores and account management, while engaging in entrepreneurial ventures. He mentioned that eight lakh women in Assam have already become Lakhpati Baideos by earning over Rs 1 lakh annually through various small businesses. He cited examples such as Mamu Dutta of Sitalpur SHG under Akashi Ganga Village Organisation, who runs a clothing and grocery store earning Rs 2.4 lakh a year and Ritu Devi of Janakalyan SHG under Gyanjyoti Village Organisation, who earns Rs. 1.8 lakh annually through a dairy business.

Phased Financial Support for Entrepreneurs

CM Sarma urged the beneficiaries to utilise their seed capital wisely to transform themselves into successful entrepreneurs. He reiterated that the scheme's true goal is to help women build sustainable livelihoods, empower their families and contribute to a self-reliant Assam. He explained that women can deposit the Rs 10,000 into their SHGs to build a collective fund of Rs 1 lakh for group ventures or use it individually for new or existing businesses. Those who effectively utilise the amount will subsequently be eligible for Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 support in later phases, paving the way to becoming true Lakhpati Baideos.

Other Welfare and Development Measures

Highlighting welfare measures, CM Sarma said that 30,000 women in Doomdooma constituency are already covered under Orunodoi and another 3,000 will soon be added. Under Orunodoi, from January, an additional Rs 250 per LPG cylinder will be provided. He added that free admission has been ensured in colleges, bicycles distributed to Class IX girls, monthly financial assistance provided under Nijut Moina to girl students and free rice distributed through ration cards. The government also plans to supply sugar, pulses and salt at subsidised rates soon.

CM Sarma further mentioned that nearly two lakh youths have been appointed to government jobs purely on merit and steps have been taken to grant land ownership rights to tea garden labourers, enabling them to access bank credit and lead a more secure life. Emphasising continuous development, he stated that Rs. 7 to 8 crore grants have been sanctioned for rebuilding Assamese-medium schools, numerous new roads constructed under Asom Mala and projects undertaken for flood control, new Anganwadi centres, flyovers and bridges.

Foundation Laid for Rs 183 Crore Projects

During the programme, CM Sarma also virtually laid foundation stones for major projects in Doomdooma constituency, including a Rs 15 crore sports complex and stadium at Doomdooma College, a Rs 16 crore indoor stadium and multipurpose building at Doomdooma Town Field, 24 school buildings worth Rs 21 crore under Pradhan Mantri Chah Shramik Protsahan Yojana, a new school building at Kakajan HS School worth Rs 4.6 crore, infrastructure development of Arunodoi HS School at Gavorubheti worth Rs 7.5 crore, flood and erosion control projects worth Rs 26.5 crore and Rs 24.6 crore in Doomdooma and adjoining areas, Rs 60 crore widening and strengthening of old AT Road and an RCC bridge over Doomdooma river worth Rs.7.6 crore. CM Sarma remarked that never before had development projects worth Rs 183 crore been initiated in a single day for the Doomdooma constituency.

Prior to the programme, the Chief Minister dedicated the newly constructed road from NH 37 to Doriabheti under the Chief Minister's Unnata Pakipath Nirman Achoni.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes and Adivasi community Rupesh Gowala, MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Bolin Chetia, Suren Phukan, Sanjay Kishan, ASRLM Mission Director Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi, District Commissioner Swapnil Paul, Tinsukia Zila Parishad Chairperson Bhadreshwar Moran and several other dignitaries were present in the programme. (ANI)