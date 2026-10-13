Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Naharkatia Multipurpose Sports Complex. The facility includes grounds for cricket and football, a swimming pool, and athletics facilities, aiming to boost sports infrastructure in the region.

Assam CM Inaugurates Major Sports Facility in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Naharkatia Multipurpose Sports Complex at Naggaon, marking a major addition to sports infrastructure in the region.

Complex Features and Facilities

Spread across approximately 34 bighas of land, the facility features an international-standard cricket ground, swimming pool, football ground, athletics facilities, hockey ground and a gymnasium. The first phase of the project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore.

The complex brings together facilities for football, athletics and swimming within an integrated campus. The complex includes a football field, an earthen running track surrounding the field, a swimming pool measuring 25 metres by 15 metres, a covered RCC spectator gallery and an administrative-cum- infrastructure building.

Inauguration Event and Dignitaries

Following the inauguration of the cricket ground, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the swimming pool and football ground. He later witnessed a football match between Naharkatia Sports Association and Duliajan Sports Association.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Assam’s sporting scene is getting bigger and bigger! The journey continues."

Sports Minister Bishwajit Daimary, Labour Minister Rameswar Teli, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah and local MLA Taranga Gogoi were among the dignitaries present at the event.

Boosting Regional Sports Aspirations

The new complex is expected to provide aspiring sportspersons from Naharkatia and neighbouring areas with improved facilities to train, hone their skills and pursue opportunities to compete at state and national levels.

The project aims to strengthen access to sports infrastructure in the region by bringing facilities for multiple disciplines under one complex. (ANI)