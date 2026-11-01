A viral video shows former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda playing the flute for his ailing mother, Saira Munda, at a Jamshedpur hospital. The footage captures her smiling and blessing him. Munda shared the video clip on social media, calling his mother his greatest strength.

A hospital visit turned into an emotional moment as former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda played the flute for his ailing mother, Saira Munda, at a hospital in Jamshedpur. A video capturing the touching mother-son interaction has gone viral on social media, with viewers appreciating the politician's heartfelt gesture.

In the video, Arjun Munda can be seen beside his mother, who is resting on a hospital bed. The former chief minister picks up his flute and begins playing a melody for her. As the music fills the room, his mother listens with a smile. She then raises her hand to bless her son, creating a heartwarming moment that has struck an emotional chord with viewers.

Watch the viral video here:

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Munda shared the video on his social media account, describing the time spent with his mother as precious and emotional. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "Some precious and emotional moments spent with my mother today. My mother is the most precious blessing in my life. Her love is my greatest strength."

His gesture offered a glimpse into his personal life, away from political responsibilities and public appearances. While Munda is widely recognised for his political career, he also has a keen interest in music. On this occasion, he chose to use his love for the flute to spend some meaningful time with his mother.

Saira Munda has reportedly been unwell for a prolonged period. Arjun Munda visits her whenever his schedule permits and makes efforts to keep her spirits up. His latest visit, however, stood out for the simple yet deeply affectionate way he chose to connect with her.

The video has received warm reactions online, with social media users appreciating the former chief minister's affection and respect for his mother. The sight of her smiling and blessing him as he played the flute has resonated with many.

The touching interaction is a reminder that even amid demanding public lives, some of the most meaningful moments are found in the simplest expressions of love and family bonds.