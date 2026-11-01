Tejashwi Yadav slammed the central government at the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi, using a Mahabharata analogy to protest against alleged electoral irregularities and vowing to protect democracy alongside key opposition leaders.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Ruling Dispensation at Delhi Rally

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, drawing a fiery analogy from the Indian epics, launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation at the opposition's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, asserting that a modern-day "Mahabharata" has begun against those who "steal votes." Addressing the massive gathering of INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister stated that the historic ground, synonymous with staging the Ramayana, had turned into the arena for a decisive political battle.

"While the Ramlila Maidan is traditionally meant for staging the Ramayana, today we have organised a 'Mahabharata' for those who steal votes," Tejashwi Yadav said. Evoking the character of Shakuni from the Mahabharata to target the central government and political adversaries over electoral manipulations and deceit, Yadav warned that the opposition was forced to take up the fight to protect democracy. "You are all aware of the game Shakuni played in the Mahabharata. You know your history: the Mahabharata began not on a battlefield, but with a game of dice. And now that Shakuni is playing his game, we are compelled to fight the battle," the RJD leader asserted.

INDIA Bloc Protests Against Electoral Irregularities

Top Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country have converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and walked towards Ramlila Maidan. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31.

Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front.

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