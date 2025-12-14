Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in Delhi, congratulating him and inviting him to Assam. The VP also released a postage stamp for Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II, praising PM Modi's support for Tamil culture.

Assam CM calls on Vice President, invites him to state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a courtesy call on the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital on Sunday.

During the meeting at the Vice President's enclave, Chief Minister Sarma personally congratulated Radhakrishnan on his appointment as Vice President of India. The Chief Minister also extended a formal invitation to the Vice President to visit Assam and witness the state's transformation and recent development progress.

According to a release, the Vice President appreciated the gesture and interacted warmly with the Chief Minister during a 30-minute meeting.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji in New Delhi today." "I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years." Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji in New Delhi today. I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years. pic.twitter.com/nWF1RMR0Kj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 14, 2025

VP releases stamp honouring Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II

Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran) at the Vice-President's Enclave, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President appreciated the Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its continuous support to Tamil culture and language. He lauded initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and the sustained efforts to recognise and honour Tamil kings, leaders, and freedom fighters who had not received due recognition in the past, according to a release.

The Vice President said that the release of the commemorative postage stamp on Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was part of this ongoing process of recognition. (ANI)