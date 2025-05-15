Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an exhibition on Operation Sindoor at BJP headquarters in Guwahati, honouring the Indian armed forces' valour in dismantling Pakistan’s terror infrastructure after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an exhibition on Operation Sindoor in honour of the Indian armed forces at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati on Wednesday.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, how our armed forces, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, displayed great valour and destroyed the terror infrastructure of Pakistan. Our missile systems, our defence infrastructure, and the exemplary courage of our forces destroyed the terror infrastructure of Pakistan. To show this to everyone, we have put up an exhibition," the Assam CM told reporters.

He also urged people to come see the exhibition and join the Tiranga Yatra organised by the party in the city.

"I urge the people to come and see the exhibition and also join the Tiranga yatra in the state," CM Sarma added.

BJP state president Dilip Sakia showed CM Sarma around the exhibition, which included pictures of the Indian Armed Forces and more.

Earlier, Sakia also attended the Tiranga Yatra organised in Guwahati, to mark the success of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pakistan has nurtured terrorism. All three forces displayed immense courage as they targeted terror camps in Pakistan. To honour them for their courage, the Citizens' Forum has organised this Tiranga Yatra, which was started from Guwahati," Sakia told reporters.

The Yatra was conducted across multiple states, including Delhi, Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and more.

The Yatra started on May 14 and will continue till May 23. It was launched in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot national flag.

The yatra started at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial. Thousands of people, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations joined to pay tribute to the armed forces.

Several senior leaders, including BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other party workers, joined Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the yatra.