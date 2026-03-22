Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned an attack by suspected ULFA (I) militants in Tinsukia that injured four police personnel. He announced a joint Army-Police operation to catch the perpetrators during a visit to Haflong.

CM Condemns Tinsukia Attack, Vows Action

During a visit to Haflong on Sunday to support candidate Rupali Langthasa, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the recent "unfortunate" incident in Tinsukia, noting that a joint Army-Police operation is underway to catch the perpetrators. He also stated that the peace and development achieved in the Dima Hasao region under BJP rule. At least four Assam police personnel were injured following an attack carried out by suspected militants of the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) in the State's Tinsukia district, officials said today.

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The incident took place at Jagun area in Tinsukia district at around 2 am today. According to the reports, suspected militants lobbed at least four to five Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG) at a police commando camp in the area, followed by an exchange of heavy rounds of bullets by both sides.

A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that, in the initial report, four police personnel were injured in the attack by suspected ULFA (I) militants. Injured police personnel were rushed to the nearby hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to find the attackers. Regarding the incident in Tinsukia, Assam CM said, "This is highly condemnable. The Army and the Police have launched a counter-insurgency operation. I think those who have done this will certainly be nabbed."

On Kuki-Meitei Agreement and Council Seats

Meanwhile, during his visit to Haflong, Sarma also spoke about the agreement between the Assam government and the Kuki Meitei groups. The Assam CM said, "On the agreement between the Assam Government, Kuki, and Meitei groups, there's no misunderstanding. When the 125th amendment takes place, we will sit down with all communities. We aim to provide representation for those not currently in the council and potentially increase it for others. We'll decide this together. Currently, there are 28 seats, which may increase to 40. We will distribute these additional 12 seats through mutual discussion."

Development Projects and Administrative Changes

Adding to this, he stated, "The proposal for two new districts will also be addressed soon. The Dima Hasao committee requested it today as well. We plan to establish these districts immediately after the elections, in consultation with the council." Regarding the water supply scheme in Haflong, Sarma said that "work has already begun. We have sanctioned the necessary funds for this project, which is worth over 100 crores. It will be completed as soon as possible."

Election Outlook and Party Strategy

Sarma expressed strong confidence in the party's election prospects, predicting a victory of over 100 seats while promising new administrative developments for the state post-election. "As for the election outcome, while we have the potential to win up to 104 seats, I will have a clearer estimate once our campaign rallies officially start on the 24th. Regarding the 18 sitting MLAs who did not receive tickets this time, there is no issue. We will assign them important roles within the party after the elections. In politics, not getting a ticket can sometimes lead to even greater opportunities. No one should be discouraged; we must all work together for the party's success."

"The presence of other parties like the National People's Party (NPP) in the upcoming election is actually beneficial for us as it divides the opposition, potentially increasing our winning margins. Our alliance with the NPP is a post-election one, similar to our arrangement in Meghalaya," he added.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced. (ANI)