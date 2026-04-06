Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges Congress leaders used material from a Pakistani social media group for a press conference ahead of state elections. He claimed increased interest from Pakistan in supporting Congress and warned of legal consequences.

Sarma Alleges Pakistan Link to Congress Press Conference

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that material used in recent press conferences by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi had links to a Pakistani social media group, intensifying the political slugfest ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

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Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said, "Yesterday, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi did two press conferences, one in Delhi, one in Guwahati... During our research, we found that the entire material of the press conference, which took place yesterday, was supplied by a Pakistani social media group."

He further claimed increased interest from Pakistan in Assam's upcoming elections and in supporting Congress. "In the last 10 days, Pakistan channels have done at least 11 talk shows regarding the election in Assam, which never happened earlier. And in every talk show, the conclusion is that Congress should win. Pakistan's link to yesterday's press conference has also now become very, very apparent," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma added, "I am sure that this will be taken into consideration by the law enforcement agency."

Legal Action Threatened

The Chief Minister also warned of legal consequences, alleging that the Opposition leaders used "fraudulent documents" to influence public opinion. "Normally, when you raise a certain issue before the public with fraudulent documents, it attracts 420 and 468 of the IPC. Of course, there is a correspondence provision in new BNS. When you use these allegations with fabricated documents to influence a result or outcome of an election, then it attracts higher penalty provisions, and the punishment for that is life imprisonment," Sarma said.

FIR Filed by CM's Wife

He further informed that a police complaint had already been initiated by her wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. "Yesterday, my wife filed an FIR, and I am sure that the police will register the case in the appropriate section of law and take necessary action," he added.

Background of the Allegations

The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera, who claimed that Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, holds multiple passports and has undisclosed business interests abroad. He also alleged the existence of properties in Dubai and companies in the United States linked to the Chief Minister's family.

Responding to these claims earlier, Sarma had categorically denied the allegations, stating that one of the passports cited was "fake" and flagged discrepancies in the documents. He said confirmations from Dubai authorities and the Indian government indicated that the passport in question was not genuine.

Khera, however, has maintained that more evidence will be presented to support his claims and has questioned whether Sarma had disclosed all assets in his election affidavit. Meanwhile, Gogoi has also demanded a probe into the allegations, escalating the political confrontation.

Upcoming Assembly Elections

The allegations come as Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.