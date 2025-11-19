Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the 2026 board exam dates. The Class 10 (HSLC) exam will start on February 10, 2026, and the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) exam will begin on February 11, 2026. He wished students the best.

Assam Board Exam 2026 Dates Announced

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the dates for the commencement of the class 10 and class 12 examinations, also known as Metriculation and Higher Secondary Final Examination of Assam, for the academic year 2025-26, on Wednesday.

Taking to X post, the Assam CM stated that the class 10 examination will commence from February 10, 2026, and the class 12 examination will begin from February 11, 2026. Important Examination Update 1. The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from 10 February 2026. 2. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will begin from 11 February 2026. Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2025

He also wished the students of Assam the very best who will be giving either of the two examinations, concluding his tweet with, "Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations."

New Unified Board to Conduct Exams

Both the class 10 and class 12 examinations are conducted by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), which was formed by merging the previous two bodies: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) for HSLC (Class 10), and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for higher secondary (Class 12) in September 2024. The new unified board now oversees both examinations.

2025 Examination Results

Class 10 Results 2025

According to ASSEB, the overall pass percentage in the Class 10 Examinations 2025 was 63.98 per cent, with 67.59 per cent of boys and 61.09 per cent of girls passing. Out of 4,22,737 candidates who appeared in the examination, 2,70,471 candidates passed. 89,041 candidates passed in the first division with 60 per cent or above marks, 1,35,568 candidates passed in the second division, and 45,862 candidates passed in the third division.

Class 12 Results 2025

The overall pass percentage for the Assam Class 12 Examinations 2025 was 79.16 per cent. A total of 3,02,613 candidates appeared for the exam, and 2,47,462 passed. Girls achieved a higher passing percentage of 82.4 per cent compared to boys at 82.08 per cent. The overall rate showed that girls outperformed boys in the Class 12 examinations.

