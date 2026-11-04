The Assam Cabinet has approved a 6,000-bigha Defence Park in Nagaon and amended service rules to dismiss polygamous government employees, while also announcing infrastructure projects, welfare councils, and increased support for farmers.

Assam Cabinet Decisions: Defence Park and Service Rules

November 4 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday approved the allocation of 6,000 bighas of land near Nellie in Nagaon district for the establishment of a Defence Park aimed at promoting defence equipment manufacturing in the state. Announcing the Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the proposed park would help establish a defence equipment manufacturing industry in Assam. "To establish a defence equipment manufacturing industry in the state, the Cabinet has approved the construction of a 'Defence Park' spanning 6,000 bighas of land near Nellie in Nagaon district," Sarma said.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, providing for the dismissal of government employees found guilty of contracting another marriage while their existing marriage subsists. The amendment to Rule 9 inserts a new Clause (ii) under Sub-Rule (10). Such employees will face the penalty specified under Clause (vii) of Rule 7, which entails dismissal from service, ordinarily disqualifying them from future employment. The Chief Minister said the measure was aimed at enforcing disciplinary action against polygamy, promoting equality and protecting women against discriminatory or harmful practices.

Infrastructure and Administrative Reforms

The Cabinet also approved recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the causes of the devastating floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in July 2026. To provide additional support to farmers, the state government approved an extra Rs 200 per quintal for the current Kharif Marketing Season (KMS). Farmers will now receive Rs 2,640 per quintal, compared with Rs 2,569 per quintal last year, the Chief Minister said.

The Cabinet also approved the notification of the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority (Declaration, Delineation and Planning of Satellite City Development Areas) Rules, 2026. To expedite promotions and facilitate fresh recruitment, the Cabinet approved a one-time administrative framework covering vacancy years 2027 and 2028, along with unfilled vacancies from 2026. Under the framework, departments, with the approval of the Personnel Department, may relax prescribed criteria such as Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), qualifying service, age, experience and Annual Property Returns. The move is intended to accelerate promotions and subsequently open up entry-level vacancies for fresh recruitment.

Ropeway Projects and Welfare Councils

The Cabinet further approved the signing of a Ropeway Development Agreement (RDA) between the Assam government and National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly-owned company of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The agreement will facilitate five proposed ropeway projects aimed at improving last-mile connectivity, reducing congestion in urban areas and promoting tourism. These include the 1.43-km Kamakhya Railway Station to Kamakhya Temple project and the 11-km Khanapara to Guwahati Railway Station project in Kamrup Metropolitan district; the 2.80-km Ganganagar Part-VII to Bhuban Pahar Mahadev Temple project in Cachar; the 3.50-km Jatinga Bird Watching Tower to Hempeupet Peak project in Dima Hasao; and the 1.80-km Agnigarh to Bhairabi Mandir project in Sonitpur.

For the implementation of welfare schemes under the vision of 'Vikshit Assam', the Cabinet approved the constitution of 13 State Level Sectoral Councils. Each council will have one Chairperson with the protocol status of a Minister of State, one Vice-Chairperson and seven non-official members. The councils will cover rural livelihoods, health and wellness, educational entitlements, social security, public housing, drinking water supply, power supply, employment, cultural affairs and happiness, sports, health and education in tea garden areas, food security and procurement, and financial assistance and direct benefit transfer.

Land Management and Policy Incentives

The Cabinet also granted ex-post facto approval to amend the Assam Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2022, by inserting Rule 133 and a Schedule. The amendment provides for rotational reservation of the Mayor's post in the Silchar Municipal Corporation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women. Under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA) 2019, as amended, the Cabinet approved customised incentives for two projects. M/s Progressive Innochem LLP has proposed an investment of Rs 501 crore, which is expected to generate direct employment for more than 200 people. M/s Satyaratan Hotel has proposed an investment of Rs 160 crore and is expected to generate direct employment for more than 400 people.

The Cabinet also approved 154 land-related proposals across 13 districts: Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Barpeta, Bajali, Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Morigaon and Nalbari. The proposals include settlement of land to 32 indigenous landless families, 44 conversions from Annual Patta (AP) to Periodic Patta (PP), 52 allotments to NGOs, societies and public trusts, 17 allotments to government institutions, seven to educational institutions and two for commercial purposes. In another land-related decision, the Cabinet approved the de-reservation of 987 bighas, 0 kathas and 0 lessas of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land under Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle in Sonitpur for settlement in favour of 2,016 landless labourers or members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. An equivalent area of government land will be simultaneously reserved as VGR. The Cabinet also directed the identification and protection of vacant government land. The Cabinet further decided to increase the age relaxation for ex-servicemen seeking entry into Assam government Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts from two years to five years beyond the general upper age limit. (ANI)