Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help injured biker, sends ambulance for assistance (WATCH)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to assist an injured biker in Mumbai. He ensured the victim received timely medical help by dispatching an ambulance. This act follows Shinde’s earlier gestures of helping accident victims, showcasing his compassionate approach to emergencies.

Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help injured biker, sends ambulance for assistance (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 6:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 6:22 PM IST

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, was recently seen displaying a compassionate gesture when he stopped his convoy to help an injured biker in Mumbai. The incident, which took place on Sunday, was shared through a video by Shinde’s office on the social media platform X. The video shows the Deputy CM stepping out of his vehicle to personally check on the injured man before ensuring medical help was on the way.

Shinde's convoy was travelling through Mumbai when he noticed a gravely injured biker. Without any hesitation, he ordered an ambulance from his convoy and made sure the injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Naeem Baba, main accused in two family murders, killed in police encounter in Meerut

This wasn’t the first time Shinde displayed such empathy. In November 2023, he had previously paused his convoy to assist a man injured in a motorcycle accident on the BKC bridge. The incident occurred late at night while Shinde was returning from a meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Mumbai. Spotting the injured individual on the road, Shinde immediately stopped his vehicle and, with the help of accompanying doctors, provided first aid before arranging for the person’s transport to the hospital.

On yet another occasion, Shinde had halted his convoy on the Western Express Highway after noticing a burning vehicle. Fortunately, the driver had not sustained any injuries, and the Deputy Chief Minister offered his help to ensure everything was under control.

