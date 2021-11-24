  • Facebook
    Asianet News Impact: Anupama and Ajith get their baby back

    The court order brought the curtains down to the couple's 11-month-long fight to prove that they are the biological parents of one-year-old Aidan who was given away for adoption to a couple in Andhra Pradesh without their consent.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    It's an Asianet News coverage impact! Anupama has got back her child. The controversial adoption case that the entire state of Kerala saw unfold before their eyes reached a conclusion with Anupama getting her child back. Aidan Anu Ajith was handed over to his mother after the Thiruvananthapuram family court ordered the release of the child. The court order brought the curtains down to the couple's 11-month-long fight to prove that they are the biological parents of one-year-old Aidan who was given away for adoption to a couple in Andhra Pradesh without their consent.

    The state women and child development body submitted a report to the court, including the results of the DNA test which proved that Aidan was Anupama and Ajith's child. All proceedings took place in the judge's chambers. 

    The court ordered the child welfare committee to produce the child, summoned the doctor and ordered the transfer after the child underwent a medical examination. Anupama urged the government to consider the case as soon as possible and the government to expedite the hearing considering the sentiments of the child's mother. The DNA result was the decisive moment in the case.

    The finding of the report submitted by the Women and Child Development Department director blamed the government for the adoption of Anupama's child. The Child Welfare Committee was found to have committed serious misconduct during the adoption process of the child.

    Anupama was not married when she conceived the baby. Her parents were against her relationship with Ajith who was at that point of time going through a divorce process. Anupama's parents told her that once her sister's wedding was over they would accept the relationship. However, her father Jayachandran, who is a CPI-M leader, separated Anupama from her child and abandoned the child in a convent cradle on October 22, 2020, at 12.30 pm.

    Anupama's baby was given up for adoption through the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on August 7. Ajith had visited the office of the Child Welfare Committee and met General Secretary Shiju Khan after he heard the news that he had fathered a baby. The register containing the details of this visit last November was scrapped from the office. The Committee also gave an affidavit to the court to show that no one had made any claim for the child.

    Anupama ran pillar to post for her child. As the news spread, authorities came under pressure to respond. Even as a family court stayed the adoption based on Anupama's petition, a case was filed against six members of her family. The adoption agency retrieved the baby from the Andhra Pradesh couple. 

    Anupama told Asianet News later that she would raise the baby as a good human being. She also thanked the Andhra Pradesh couple for taking care of her child. She thanked everyone who stood by her in the fight and provided emotional support. Anupama again thanked Asianet News for bringing out the news for the first time. 

    But the fight is far from over. Anupama now intends to take to task those who committed serious misconduct.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 7:33 PM IST
