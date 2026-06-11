Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a 20-kW FM transmitter in Ramgarh, Rajasthan, to enhance border area communication. He slammed the UPA government for neglecting border connectivity and highlighted a 15-fold hike in the railway budget.

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday virtually inaugurated a 20-kW FM transmitter at Ramgarh, Rajasthan, via a program held at the Akashvani premises in Jaipur. The event was attended by Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Prasar Bharati Chairman Prasoon Joshi, and Akashvani Director General Rajeev Kumar Jain, among other senior officials.

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Strengthening Border Communication

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Vaishnaw, focusing on strategic infrastructure, highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening communication in border regions. "Today, a major initiative to cover border areas has commenced in Rajasthan. The plan is to provide comprehensive coverage across the entire border belt of the country, stretching all the way from Kashmir. For a long time, these areas were neglected," he said.

Focus on Railway Development

Launching a scathing attack on the previous UPA government regarding railway development, Vaishnaw stated that border connectivity was never a priority for the former regime. "Railways had been systematically neglected, particularly in the border regions. Under the UPA government, the allocated budget for these sectors was a mere ₹682 crore. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014--setting a record for the longest tenure--the railway budget has been increased 15-fold," the Minister added.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Update

Providing an update on the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,' the Minister informed that work on 200 out of 450 stations is nearing completion. He emphasized that development is not limited to major hubs but extends to smaller stations as well. "Development projects are being undertaken for stations of all sizes. While Jaipur Junction and Jaipur Gandhinagar stations have already become major attractions for tourists, we are also focusing on Jaisalmer, Alwar, Kota, and Ajmer," he said. "There are some pending issues regarding the Jaipur station project for which we require the active cooperation of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA)," he added. (ANI)