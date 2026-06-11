Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated a 20 KW Akashvani FM transmitter in Jaisalmer's Ramgarh. It will cover an 80-km radius in the border region. Vaishnaw also called for a 'Digital First' and 'Hyper-Local' approach for Prasar Bharati.

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday virtually inaugurated a 20 KW Akashvani FM Transmitter at Ramgarh in Jaisalmer from the Akashvani Jaipur premises. With this addition, the number of FM transmitters in Rajasthan has increased to 39. The Ramgarh transmitter will ensure radio coverage within an 80-kilometre radius in the border region, covering nearly 20,000 square kilometres of Jaisalmer district and enabling people to access a variety of information, educational and entertainment programmes, according to the release.

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Vaishnaw Calls for 'Digital First' Transformation

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw called for a transformation in the functioning and outlook of Prasar Bharati. He emphasised that in the era of rapid technological advancement, radio broadcasting must adopt a 'Digital First' and 'Hyper-Local' approach to remain relevant and impactful. He directed officials to prepare a roadmap for this transformation and stressed the importance of integrating local artists and artisans into the broadcasting ecosystem.

The Minister also referred to the upcoming AI Data Centre in Jaipur, describing it as a foundation for the future and a significant step towards technological advancement, the release stated.

Strengthening Border Communication

Chairman of Prasar Bharati, Prasoon Joshi, addressed the gathering and highlighted the enduring importance of institutions such as Akashvani and Doordarshan. He said that these organisations are deeply connected to the roots of society and play a vital role in disseminating information and reflecting ground realities to a wider audience.

The transmitter is aimed at strengthening the reach of All India Radio and Doordarshan in border areas. It will serve not only Jaisalmer but also the surrounding regions, marking a major step in border communication infrastructure. The initiative aligns with the vision of dedicated broadcast infrastructure "from Kashmir to Kutch", ensuring systematic expansion of broadcasting services across the entire frontier.

During the event, Vaishnaw also interacted with young officers of Prasar Bharati.

The ceremony, held at the Akashvani Jaipur premises, was attended by Rajasthan's Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, and Akashvani Director General Rajeev Kumar Jain. Jaisalmer MP Umedaram Beniwal also joined the programme virtually. (ANI)