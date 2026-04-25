BJP National President Nitin Nabin congratulated economist Dr Ashok Lahiri on his appointment as NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman, calling him the 'Pride of Bengal'. PM Narendra Modi also extended wishes, expressing confidence in his expertise.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday congratulated renowned economist Dr Ashok Lahiri on his appointment as the new Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, expressing confidence that his experience would contribute significantly to India's policy framework.

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In a post on X, Nabin described Lahiri as the "Pride of Bengal" and highlighted his experience as former Chief Economic Advisor, Member of the 15th Finance Commission and MLA. "Heartiest congratulations to the renowned economist and 'Pride of Bengal,' Dr Ashok Lahiri, on his appointment as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. With his vast experience as former Chief Economic Advisor, Member of the 15th Finance Commission, and MLA, he brings invaluable depth to India's policy framework," he said.

Heartiest congratulations to the renowned economist and ‘Pride of Bengal,’ Dr. Ashok Lahiri, on his appointment as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. With his vast experience as former Chief Economic Advisor, Member of the 15th Finance Commission, and MLA, he brings invaluable depth… — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) April 25, 2026

Nabin further extended his wishes to other newly appointed full-time members of the policy think tank. "I also extend my best wishes to Rajiv Gauba, Prof. K. V. Raju, Prof. Gobardhan Das, Prof. Abhay Karandikar and Dr. M. Srinivas on their appointments as Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog. Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, your collective expertise will further strengthen our commitment to a Viksit Bhara," he added.

PM Modi Welcomes Appointment

Earlier, PM Modi also congratulated economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri on his appointment, expressing confidence that his expertise will bolster India's reform trajectory. In a post on X, the PM Modi said, "Met Ashok Kumar Lahiri and conveyed my best wishes on his being appointed as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. His rich experience in economics and public policy will greatly strengthen India's reform journey and the journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. I am confident his efforts will further energise policymaking in our nation. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure."

Lahiri, who was appointed as the Vice Chairman of the government's apex policy think tank on Friday, held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, signalling the beginning of his tenure at a time when India is navigating a complex global economic environment. While details of the meeting were not officially disclosed, the interaction assumes significance as NITI Aayog plays a key role in shaping India's economic policy framework and driving reforms across sectors.

West Bengal Representation in New Team

The new Niti Aayog team includes two eminent experts hailing from West Bengal -senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri as Vice Chairperson and Scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as Member, sources said on Friday. (ANI)