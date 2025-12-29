Ashok Gehlot hailed the Supreme Court's decision to put its ruling on the Aravalli Hills' definition in abeyance. He praised the widespread public movement and warned the government about the ecological importance of the Aravalli range.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put in abeyance its November 20 ruling that had accepted the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the development, Gehlot said, "We are very happy that the Supreme Court has granted a stay today. We welcome this and hope that the government will also understand what the public wants. The people of all four states, and indeed the entire country, have participated in the movement, taken to the streets, given statements to the media, and protested in various forms. It's beyond comprehension why the minister does not understand this..."

Gehlot on Public Movement and Environmental Impact

Ashok Gehlot stated that the movement saw participation from youth, students, activists, and the general public, highlighting that the matter concerns current and future generations.

Gehlot warned that the loss of the Aravalli range could turn more areas into "gas chambers" like Delhi and urged the government to recognise the ecological importance of the region instead of making hasty recommendations.

"This decision is indeed very important. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision because in the way this movement started, the youth, students, the general public, and activists - no one lagged behind. The government should also understand what the people want. This is a question of this generation, a question of future generations. What will happen to this country if the Aravalli range disappears? Delhi has become a gas chamber today."

"If the Aravalli range is gone, how many more gas chambers will be created across the country? Can anyone even imagine? The opinions of top experts are coming to the forefront, and have been continuously coming out these days. The government should understand how important the Aravalli range is, and they shouldn't have given the recommendation so hastily..,' he added.

Details of the Supreme Court Order

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that required to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis.

The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue. (ANI)