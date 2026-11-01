Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan a vital initiative to safeguard democracy, urging the younger generation to protect the nation's values against current political challenges and alleged manipulation.

INDIA Bloc Rallies to Protect Democracy

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday described the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan as a platform to protect democracy, saying safeguarding the country's democratic values was a challenge for the younger generation. Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "A massive rally is taking place to save democracy. This is not just about the Congress or the INDIA alliance; it is a platform for all. How do we save the nation? How can democracy be preserved within the country? This is a challenge facing the younger generation. If they do not pay attention now, future generations will not forgive them."

Concerns Over Electoral Integrity

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kumari Selja alleged that the ruling party and the Chief Election Commissioner had placed democracy in danger. She also said the Opposition was compelled to raise the issue of impeachment outside Parliament. Explaining her remarks, Selja said, "What should have taken place in Parliament—an impeachment—happened here instead. We were forced to hold it here, at the residence of our president on Rajaji Marg, because we could not obtain permission to do so elsewhere. How have the ruling party and the Chief Election Commissioner placed our democracy in such grave danger?... Even two Election Commissioners have spoken about how manipulation occurs; it is plain to see, and we must raise our voices against it—we must take this fight to the ground."

Rally Logistics and Leadership

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan began at 11 am, with MPs assembling at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards Ramlila Maidan from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon. Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, are expected to attend the rally. In view of the INDIA bloc rally, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm, advising commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. (ANI)

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