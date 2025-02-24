Ashneer Grover's CrickPe shuts down amid regulatory challenges and high taxation

Ashneer Grover's fantasy cricket platform CrickPe has shut down due to regulatory challenges and the 28% GST on real-money gaming. Grover cited taxation issues and the industry's gambling perception as key reasons for halting operations.
 

Ashneer Grover's CrickPe shuts down amid regulatory challenges and high taxation ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

Ashneer Grover-led fantasy cricket platform CrickPe has ceased operations just two years after its launch, as reported by Inc42. The platform, introduced by Grover’s startup Third Unicorn ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, has now stopped launching new contests.

A message on the CrickPe app reads, "We’ve had an amazing innings together. While we won’t be rolling out new contests on the app anymore, this is just a timeout."

Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘doglapaan’ and fake attitude [WATCH]

Confirming the decision, Grover had earlier cited regulatory hurdles and taxation issues as key reasons for shutting down CrickPe by the end of 2024, Times of India reported. “We are not keen on the space given the misplaced connotation of gambling with gaming in India and the imposition of 28% GST last year. We had great fun with the space, but the business economics does not support our vision of incentivizing cricketers from the game pot,” he stated.

GST CrickPe's biggest challenge?

One of the biggest challenges for CrickPe was the 28% GST on online real-money gaming, implemented on October 1, 2023, which replaced the previous 18% GST on platform fees for skill-based games, according to a report in Times of India. Grover had previously criticized the move, once calling it the 'murder' of the online gaming industry in a now-deleted post on X.

Although the Supreme Court recently put a temporary hold on GST proceedings against 49 real-money gaming companies, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding taxation and regulations appears to have influenced CrickPe’s decision to halt operations. Despite ceasing new contests, the platform continues to allow users to withdraw their winnings.

Also read: Corporate Affairs Ministry notice to BharatPe amidst Ashneer Grover controversy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH) shk

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH)

Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Woman stripped, molested, tortured by in-laws over dowry, 6 held shk

Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Woman stripped, molested, tortured by in-laws over dowry, 6 held

"BJP is anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh": AAP protests removal of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh photos at Delhi CM office dmn

"BJP is anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh": AAP protests removal of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh photos at Delhi CM office

'Bihar at the bottom': Tejashwi Yadav criticizes PM Modi's visit, accuses Government of betraying state ddr

'Bihar at the bottom': Tejashwi Yadav criticizes PM Modi's visit, accuses Government of betraying state

Kerala: PC George surrenders at Erattupetta court in hate speech case, remanded to police custody till 6 PM dmn

Kerala: PC George surrenders at Erattupetta court in hate speech case, remanded to police custody till 6 PM

Recent Stories

"Time is not on our side": UN warns nations as climate science meeting begin in China, US scientists absent dmn

"Time is not on our side": UN warns nations as climate science meeting begin in China, US scientists absent

Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings gcw

Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

"Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy dmn

"Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH) shk

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Video Icon
'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

Video Icon
HIT 3 Teaser OUT! Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Bring High Octane COP DRAMA!

HIT 3 Teaser OUT! Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Bring High Octane COP DRAMA!

Video Icon
Trump Govt to ELIMINATE 1,600 USAID Jobs in US, Puts Key Staff on Leave! | Asianet Newsable

Trump Govt to ELIMINATE 1,600 USAID Jobs in US, Puts Key Staff on Leave! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Russia Launches War's 'Largest' Drone Attack on Ukraine

Russia Launches War's 'Largest' Drone Attack on Ukraine

Video Icon