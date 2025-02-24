Ashneer Grover's CrickPe shuts down amid regulatory challenges and high taxation

Ashneer Grover's fantasy cricket platform CrickPe has shut down due to regulatory challenges and the 28% GST on real-money gaming. Grover cited taxation issues and the industry's gambling perception as key reasons for halting operations.

Ashneer Grover-led fantasy cricket platform CrickPe has ceased operations just two years after its launch, as reported by Inc42. The platform, introduced by Grover’s startup Third Unicorn ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, has now stopped launching new contests.

A message on the CrickPe app reads, "We’ve had an amazing innings together. While we won’t be rolling out new contests on the app anymore, this is just a timeout."

Confirming the decision, Grover had earlier cited regulatory hurdles and taxation issues as key reasons for shutting down CrickPe by the end of 2024, Times of India reported. “We are not keen on the space given the misplaced connotation of gambling with gaming in India and the imposition of 28% GST last year. We had great fun with the space, but the business economics does not support our vision of incentivizing cricketers from the game pot,” he stated.

GST CrickPe's biggest challenge?

One of the biggest challenges for CrickPe was the 28% GST on online real-money gaming, implemented on October 1, 2023, which replaced the previous 18% GST on platform fees for skill-based games, according to a report in Times of India. Grover had previously criticized the move, once calling it the 'murder' of the online gaming industry in a now-deleted post on X.

Although the Supreme Court recently put a temporary hold on GST proceedings against 49 real-money gaming companies, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding taxation and regulations appears to have influenced CrickPe’s decision to halt operations. Despite ceasing new contests, the platform continues to allow users to withdraw their winnings.

