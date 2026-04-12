Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92. He highlighted her immense contribution to global music, similar to her sister Lata Mangeshkar. Bhosle died of multi-organ failure in Mumbai.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, saying her passing is a " huge loss to the music world and to her family."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gadkari Recalls Close Relationship, Praises Global Contribution

Speaking to ANI about his personal association with the late singer, Gadkari said he shared a close relationship with her over several years and praised her contribution to Indian and global music."Asha Tayi and I shared a very close relationship for the past several years. She sang several songs in multiple languages... Her songs are popular even to this day across the world. She is globally renowned," he said.

He added that Asha Bhosle's contribution to music stands alongside that of her sister Lata Mangeshkar in bringing global recognition to Indian music."The manner in which Lata Didi brought laurels to the country through her singing talent, Asha Tayi too did the same," Gadkari said.

Expressing condolences, the Union Minister said her demise is a personal and national loss."Her demise is a huge blow to her family. We are all sad. May God give strength to the bereaved family and may her soul rest in peace," he added.

Iconic Singer Passes Away at 92

Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

Hospitalisation Details

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media statement, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

An Unparalleled Legacy

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age, rising to prominence in the 1950s and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Her voice- playful, emotive, and endlessly adaptable-defined generations of music lovers across India and beyond.

News of her demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across the country, with fans, artists, and public figures expressing their condolences and remembering her unparalleled contribution to Indian music. (ANI)