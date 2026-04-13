Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92. Tributes poured in from political leaders like Eshwar Khandre and R Ashoka, who remembered her immense contribution to Indian music and her songs that were popular across generations.

Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre, on the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, said that her contribution to Indian music will remain forever, even after her passing, describing her as a "huge star" whose songs enjoyed immense popularity across the country. Speaking to ANI, he said," Asha Bhosle was a huge star singer in our country. Her songs are incredibly famous. Even if she is no longer with us physically, her work, her songs, and her dedication will remain with us forever. On my behalf, on behalf of the public, on behalf of her loved ones, I offer my heartfelt tribute."

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Meanwhile, BJP leader R Ashoka also expressed grief over the demise of the legendary singer, saying the country had lost a great musical icon whose songs were heard across generations and languages. "It is very sad. We have heard her songs thousands of times in many languages. We lost a good singer," Ashoka told ANI.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Chief Abhay Singh Chautala also paid tribute to Asha Bhosle, saying her songs had played a role in uniting the country and strengthening patriotic feelings among people. "She did the work of uniting the country with her songs. When people listen to her songs, their love for the country grows stronger. I pray that her soul rests in peace," said Chautala.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan expressed shock over the singer's sudden demise, noting her energy and continued passion for singing even in her later years. "When I suddenly received the news this afternoon regarding the passing of Asha Bhosle, I was somewhat surprised, as she had not been suffering from any illness. However, I subsequently learned that she had been admitted to the hospital just last night. Even at this age, she lived and sang with such remarkable enthusiasm. She possessed a style entirely her own. Whenever she sang, it was as if her words came alive and danced," Mahajan said.

End of an Era in Indian Music

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Confirming the cause of death, Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

A Career Spanning Decades

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history. Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)