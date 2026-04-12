Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute, calling her an icon who will always remain among us and highlighting her unparalleled role in enriching Indian art.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday expressed deep grief over the passing of the legendary playback singer, Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle. In his condolence message, Jitendra Singh said, "A personality like Asha Bhosle never truly passes away. Asha Bhosle has always been among us and will always remain among us... From childhood to this day, we have woken up to her voice, and her voice has also served as a lullaby to put us to sleep..."

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Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the demise of Asha Bhosle, highlighting her monumental contribution to the world of Indian art and music. Paying tribute to the veteran singer, Speaker Birla stated, "The demise of renowned singer Asha Bhosle Ji is extremely saddening. Honoured with prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Asha Ji played an unparalleled role in enriching the Indian art world for a long time."

Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Cause of Death Confirmed

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media statement, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

An Unparalleled Legacy in Music

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age, rising to prominence in the 1950s and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Her voice- playful, emotive, and endlessly adaptable- defined generations of music lovers across India and beyond.

Over the course of her extraordinary career, Bhosle recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, lending her voice to a wide range of genres from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. (ANI)