Asaduddin Owaisi announces AIMIM’s debut in Rajasthan, to contest Assembly polls in 2023

After making its presence felt in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has decided to make its political debut in Rajasthan as well and contest the upcoming 2023 assembly elections in the state. Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to the media in Jaipur stated that the state unit of AIMIM will focus on Muslims and Dalits in Rajasthan, the MP from Hyderabad said, adding there is a need to create an independent leadership of Muslims to “strengthen” the nation.

“We have decided that we will launch our party (AIMIM) in Rajasthan in the upcoming three to four months. We will launch the party to fight the elections,” said Owaisi, adding that he will reveal the number of seats after the launch of the party as he is currently ‘busy in UP Assembly elections’.

As of now, Owaisi refused to disclose any plans of a possible alliance with regional parties and stated that he is currently focussing on establishing the party organisation in the state. "It is too early to comment on possible alliances. We will deal with the issue at a later stage. First, we are working towards establishing the state unit of the party," the AIMIM chief said.

He said it was his second visit to Jaipur in a month and asserted that he will continue to visit other cities of Rajasthan to get feedback from people. “I have held fruitful discussions with some people in Jaipur during my two visits. Our focus is to introduce the party and strengthen its base. We will be working with full preparations,” he said.

Meanwhile, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi hitting out at the BJP said that those who persecute Muslims under BJP rule should not forget that the saffron party is not going to last forever in power and Muslims will never forget the oppression they have been subjected to. The AIMIM had announced to contest 100 seats in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly.