    Salman Khurshid’s Nainital house vandalised, set on fire amid uproar over new book on Ayodhya; 21 booked

    Sharing pictures and videos on Facebook, Khurshid wrote, “I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?”
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nainital, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 8:11 PM IST
    Days after huge outrage over his comparison between Hindutva and ISIS in his new book, Ayodhya, Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid’s house in Nainital was allegedly vandalised on Monday. He came under sharp criticism for reportedly comparing a “robust version” of Hindutva to the jihadist Islam of terror groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in his book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’.

    Sharing pictures and videos on Facebook, Khurshid wrote, “I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?” “So such is the debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more,” he wrote in another post.

    DIG (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand told ANI that several people have been booked in connection with the incident.”"Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators,” he added.

    In a video, two people can be seen dousing out fire while the pictures show tall flames of fire and a charred door and shattered windows. As per media persons on the ground, some people also raised slogans and flags outside Khurshid's residence today, ANI reported.

    Meanwhile, Condemning the incident, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “This is disgraceful. @salman7khurshid is a statesman who has done India proud in international forums & always articulated a moderate, centrist, inclusive vision of the country domestically. The mounting levels of intolerance in our politics should be denounced by those in power.”

    On Sunday, a petition was filed by Advocate Vineet Jindal through Advocate Raj Kishor Chaudhary in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of former Union Minister Salman Khurshid's book for its alleged remarks on Hindutva. The petition contended that the recently-launched book "Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times" authored by Khurshid compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS And Boko Haram.

    Several political leaders have condemned Khurshid for his new book including Union Ministers.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 8:11 PM IST
