BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions TMC's unity amid a rebel crisis over the LoP post. He also highlights PM Modi's upcoming visit. In response to the turbulence, TMC has announced a major organisational reshuffle with new key appointments.

BJP Leader Questions TMC's Future Amid Internal Strife

Amid mounting concerns over a possible split within Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday raised questions over the opposition party's cohesion, questioning how long it will "remain intact" in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "Let's see how long the party will remain intact in the Lok Sabha, who will be the leader there. Let them make anyone anything, what difference does it make?"

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His remarks come amid heightened political turbulence within the TMC following claims by a group of rebel MLAs, including expelled party leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, who have said they have the backing of 58 legislators in the West Bengal Assembly, and rejected the party leadership's choice of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP). The senior BJP leader also spoke about the party's governance plans, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Ministers are set to visit on June 20, as the recently formed state government promised the people that they would build a new Bengal. "Central Ministers and PM are coming here on June 20. We have promised the people that we will build a new Bengal. There should be development in every sector and all around. It's not even a month since the government was formed, and with the decisions the government has taken so far, it's rare in history for any government to have accomplished so much in such a short time," he added.

TMC Announces Major Organisational Restructuring

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee announced key appointments following the party's National Working Committee meeting, held at Mamata Banerjee's residence. The party has appointed senior leaders Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen as Joint Secretaries at the national level. They will work closely with National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to assist him in his organisational responsibilities, according to a party statement on Friday.

State Leadership Changes

The restructuring also addresses leadership changes necessitated by health concerns. With West Bengal state president Subrata Bakshi currently unwell, Chandrima Bhattacharya has been tasked to replace him. The party's state leadership team will be further supported by Vice Presidents, including Sajda Ahmed and Nayna Bandyopadhyay, among others.

Frontal Organisation Appointments

Focusing on the party's front-line functioning, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee announced that Saayoni Ghosh will continue as president of the Youth TMC, while Mala Roy has been appointed as the president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress. Priyanka Adhikary will lead the party's student wing.

Communications Team

On the communications front, Kalyan Banerjee and Derek O'Brien have been designated as the party's national spokespersons, while Kunal Ghosh will serve as the official spokesperson for the party's state unit. (ANI)

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