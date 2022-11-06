As KCR's party leads in Munugode bypolls, BJP cries foul over declaration of roundwise results

On Sunday, counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am. The counting of votes will be completed in 15 rounds. The result is expected to be out in the afternoon.

Amid the counting of Munugode bypolls, the BJP has alleged a conspiracy behind nondisclosure of the roundwise election result where TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy enjoys an early lead over others.

It can be seen that the Munugode bypoll election is considered important for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as this is the first election since he launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), declaring his national ambitions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Officials direct banks to report suspicious transactions

However, the BJP has alleged a conspiracy behind the counting process. On Sunday, Union minister G Kishan Reddy phoned Chief Election Officer Vikas Raj over the delay in declaration of roundwise results. Within the next 10 minutes, roundwise results were declared showing an early leader for the TRS candidate.

"TRS conspired even for counting, it has been exposed. When BJP was leading in the first 3-4 rounds, it wasn't published on the official website immediately. Whereas, roundwise updates from other seats were being given," BJP MP K Laxman alleged.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases party manifesto; see key announcements here

"The situation is different in Telangana. The state government has made this poll a matter of their prestige as the BJP is rising here. Only BJP can fight TRS. I hope that the BJP will win by the last round of counting. In the days to come, there'll be a BJP wave in the state," the BJP leader further said.

On Sunday, counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am. The counting of votes will be completed in 15 rounds. The result is expected to be out in the afternoon.

Also read: Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 Live Updates: RJD retains Bihar's Mokama; BJP wins in UP's Gola Gokarannath

In August this year, sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from the party and this led to the bypolls. Gopal Reddy then joined the BJP and sought re-election. While 47 candidates were in the fray, the main contest was confined to Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

The BJP hopes to give a push to its plans to emerge as the alternative to the TRS with a victory in Munugode. The saffron party is on a high following its victories in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during the last two years.