    Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 Live Updates: RJD ahead in Bihar; BJP ahead in UP, Odisha

    The counting of votes is underway for the bye-elections held on seven seats in six states amid tight security. The voting was held on November 3. Let's take a seat-by-seat update.

    Assembly Election Bypoll Results 2022 Live Updates Andheri Munugode Mokama Gopalganj Adampur Gola Gokarannath Dhamnagar
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Bihar
    Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats

    Rashtriya Janata Dal is ahead on both Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats

    The Mokama seat had fallen vacant after Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Anant Singh was disqualified from his position following his conviction in an Arms Act case. In Gopalganj, the bye-election happened due to the death of BJP MLA Subhash Singh. The election is a litmus test for the ruling Mahagathbandhan under Nitish Kumar, who broke ties with his former ally and now opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. Nitish formed the new government in August along with RJD, comprising Congress and four other parties. Nine candidates were in the fray from Gopalganj (3.31 lakh voters), while six were from Mokama (2.7 lakh voters). 

    Haryana
    Adampur assembly seat

    The Adampur assembly segment in Hisar saw a turnout of 76.45 per cent. The resignation of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi as MLA and subsequent switch-over to the BJP in August necessitated the bypoll. The BJP fielded Bhajan Lal's grandson and Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya. On the other hand, the Congress fielded three-time MP from Hisar and former Union minister Jai Prakash. There were 22 candidates in the fray.

    Maharashtra
    Andheri East Assembly seat

    The candidate of Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is leading at the moment.

    Shiv Sena's Rutuja Latke was the frontrunner to win Mumbai's Andheri East Assembly constituency. The BJP withdrew from the election -- the first since the Shiv Sena split. Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress have supported her candidature. The death of Latke's husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May necessitated the bypoll.

    Uttar Pradesh
    Gola Gokarannath assembly seat

    The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is leading at the moment.

    Election for the Gola Gokarannath seat was necessitated due to the demise of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. The contest is a direct fight between BJP's Aman Giri and SP candidate and former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari, with the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls.

    Odisha
    Dhamnagar assembly seat

    The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is leading at the moment.

    The death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi necessitated the bypoll in Dhamnagar. The party fielded the late MLA's son Suryabanshi Suraj on the seat. The BJD fielded Abanti Das. 

    Telangana
    Munugode assembly seat

    Ruling TRS is ahead of BJP and Congress after the completion of the first round of counting of votes. The 15-round counting is expected to be completed in the afternoon.

    Munugode reported over 93 per cent polling where a bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy. Reddy joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.

    Out of the 47 candidates in the fray, the main contest is between former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy (TRS), Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi and Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP). The bypoll assumed immense political significance as the winner would have the edge over others ahead of next year's Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
