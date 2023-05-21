Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede arrives at CBI office in Mumbai for questioning

    On Saturday, Wankhede was quizzed for almost 5 hours by CBI officials. Talking to media persons while entering the agency office, Wankhede just said "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs). He didn't speak to media persons while leaving the office.

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede arrives at CBI office in Mumbai for questioning AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Former Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede on Sunday (May 21) arrived at the CBI office in Mumbai for questioning of the second day in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on the cruise case.

    On Saturday, Wankhede was quizzed for almost 5 hours by CBI officials. Talking to media persons while entering the agency office, Wankhede just said "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs). He didn't speak to media persons while leaving the office.

    PM Modi thanks Japan's Fumio Kishida for G7 invite; leaves for Papua New Guinea

    The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was given a lunch break for around 30 minutes at around 2 pm. He returned to the CBI office and joined the investigation. He left for the day at around 4:30 pm, the official said. 

    It was his first appearance before the agency after the case was registered against him, the official said.

    The CBI had summoned the former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director for questioning on Thursday in connection with the case, but he did not appear that day.

    The central agency booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

    'Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit

    On Friday, Wankhede got a relief from the Bombay High Court which directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action", such as arrest, against him till May 22.

    Seeking quashing of FIR, Wankhede alleged before the HC that the "draft complaint" in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case named Aryan Khan as an accused, but it was later replaced, and Aryan's name was dropped.

    Among other things, his petition also provided transcriptions of phone chats with Shah Rukh Khan during the period Aryan was in NCB custody. It cited Khan as pleading with Wankhede to be kind to his son and praising the officer for his "uprightness”.

    Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship here. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

    G-7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi thanks Japan's Fumio Kishida for G7 invite; leaves for Papua New Guinea

    PM Modi thanks Japan's Fumio Kishida for G7 invite; leaves for Papua New Guinea

    Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit AJR

    'Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit

    Made significant impact on everything, I should take your autograph': US President Joe Biden lauds PM Modi AJR

    'Should take your autograph...': What US President Biden told PM Modi at G7 Summit tete-a-tete revealed

    G7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials AJR

    G-7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials

    Amid war against Russia, President Zelenskyy invites PM Modi to Ukraine at G7 Hiroshima Summit snt

    Amid war against Russia, President Zelenskyy invites PM Modi to Ukraine at G7 Hiroshima Summit

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester City is EPL English Premier League champion again: Fans troll Arsenal 'bottle job' as memes galore-ayh

    Man City is EPL champion again: Fans troll Arsenal's 'bottle job' as memes galore

    Here are 5 Bengali heroes who flopped at the movies but won hearts on small screen ADC

    Here are 5 Bengali heroes who flopped at the movies but won hearts on small screen

    PM Modi thanks Japan's Fumio Kishida for G7 invite; leaves for Papua New Guinea

    PM Modi thanks Japan's Fumio Kishida for G7 invite; leaves for Papua New Guinea

    Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit AJR

    'Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit

    Happy birthday Mohanlal: Here are 7 unknown facts about the Malayalam star ADC

    Happy birthday Mohanlal: Here are 7 unknown facts about the Malayalam star

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon