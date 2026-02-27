Responding to rapid urban growth, the Gujarat government, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, has allocated ₹20 crore to develop theme-based 'Namo Gaurav Parks' in municipal corporations, aiming to enhance urban life and climate conservation.

Rapid urban growth in Gujarat's cities has increased the demand for quality recreational spaces, while shrinking open areas have intensified the need for vibrant community spaces that support health, well-being and cultural activities. In response, the Government of Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has decided to develop theme-based 'Namo Gaurav Parks' in the Municipal Corporations of the state, with ₹20 crore allocated in the Gujarat Budget 2026-27 under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, according to the CMO.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

These parks will provide facilities for sports, fitness, cultural activities, ecological features and technology-enabled amenities, enhancing urban life while supporting climate conservation through increased green cover, biodiversity and improved microclimatic conditions.

A Vision for Community Well-being

The theme-based Namo Gaurav Park is envisioned as a safe, inclusive and vibrant community space that caters to the recreational and cultural needs of urban residents. It will offer modern and attractive facilities for all age groups, including children, youth and senior citizens. Dedicated zones for various physical activities will encourage fitness, support mental well-being, and promote a healthy lifestyle. Cultural activities, social gatherings and organised programs in the park will strengthen connections among urban communities.

Enhancing Urban Ecology and Climate Resilience

The Park will also promote a clean and sustainable environment. Urban ecology will be enhanced through the plantation of trees and shrubs, thematic green landscapes and eco-friendly facilities. Increased green cover, water conservation measures and sustainable infrastructure will further improve climate resilience. Overall, the park will play a meaningful role in enhancing the quality of urban life, the release noted.

Proposed Features of Namo Gaurav Parks

A range of components has been proposed for Namo Gaurav Park, including Children's Play Zones, Theme-Based Landscaping and Green Zones, Fitness and Sports Areas, Recreational and Cultural Activity Spaces, Water Bodies and Eco-Friendly Features, Public Amenities with Universal Accessibility, and Smart Park Features.

Children's Play Zones

The children's play zones will include sports and play equipment.

Landscaping and Green Zones

Theme-based landscaping and green zones will feature the plantation of local trees, flower beds, theme-based sculptures and artworks, along with butterfly and herbal gardens.

Fitness and Sports Areas

Fitness and sports areas will offer open gyms, jogging and walking tracks, and spaces for games such as badminton and volleyball.

Recreational and Cultural Spaces

Recreational and cultural spaces will include an open-air amphitheatre or stage for performances, along with lawns for yoga and meditation.

Eco-Friendly Water Features

Water bodies and eco-friendly features will comprise small ponds, fountains, drip irrigation systems and rainwater harvesting systems.

Public Amenities and Universal Accessibility

Public amenities will include drinking water facilities, clean public toilets, benches, gazebos and facilities for Divyang persons (specially-abled people). Internal roads will also be constructed.

Smart Park Technology

Smart park features will include solar-powered gardens, Wi-Fi facilities, sensor-based lighting systems and digital information signage, according to a release.

Strategic Urban Development

The development of theme-based Namo Gaurav Parks reflects the State Government's strategic urban investments to strengthen the environmental, recreational and socio-cultural aspects of urban life. The initiative advances inclusive, people-oriented and climate-resilient urban development while enhancing Ease of Living in municipal areas. (ANI)