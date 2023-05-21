PM Modi thanks Japan's Fumio Kishida for G7 invite; leaves for Papua New Guinea

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi is expected to receive many 'rare' honours which make the trip even more special. The PM of Papua New Guinea will come to receive PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the country.

    First Published May 21, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 21) concluded his visit to Japan, where he attended the G7 Summit on an invitation by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. In a tweet, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to PM Kishida and the people of Japan for their warm welcome and hospitality during his stay.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while."

    Meanwhile, on his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi is expected to receive many 'rare' honours which make the trip even more special. The PM of Papua New Guinea will come to receive PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the country.

    'Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit

    Normally, Papua New Guinea does not give a ceremonial welcome for any leader coming after sunset. But the nation is set to make a special exception for PM Modi, and a fully studded ceremonial welcome will be given to him.

    During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi will co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday. Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape will also be there.

    The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues. FIPIC had been launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014.

    G-7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials

