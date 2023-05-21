Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit

    On Sunday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. The prime minister also visited the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack at the end of the second World War and signed the visitor’s book.

    Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 21) said that he does not see the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a political or economic issue and that for him, it is an issue of humanity and human values. Addressing the gathering on Day 3 of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, PM Modi called global peace, stability and prosperity.

    On Sunday, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. The prime minister also visited the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack at the end of the second World War and signed the visitor’s book.

    G-7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials

    Meanwhile, in their first in-person meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, PM Modi assured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India will do "whatever is possible" to find a solution to the conflict. Quad leaders too called for ending the Ukraine war through dialogue and diplomacy while asserting that it must not be an era of war.

    On Monday, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum built in memory of those who died in a US atomic bomb attack on this Japanese city in 1945 at the end of World War II. PM Modi is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima.

    When US President Joe Biden walked up to PM Modi during the Quad meeting, one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader's programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC.

    'Should take your autograph...': What US President Biden told PM Modi at G7 Summit tete-a-tete revealed

    Echoing a similar view, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he too is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak on Tuesday, even though the Sydney venue has a capacity of 20,000.

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Made significant impact on everything, I should take your autograph': US President Joe Biden lauds PM Modi AJR

    'Should take your autograph...': What US President Biden told PM Modi at G7 Summit tete-a-tete revealed

    G7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials AJR

    G-7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials

    Amid war against Russia, President Zelenskyy invites PM Modi to Ukraine at G7 Hiroshima Summit snt

    Amid war against Russia, President Zelenskyy invites PM Modi to Ukraine at G7 Hiroshima Summit

    After Rajasthan crash, IAF grounds 'Flying Coffins' MiG-21 fighter jets snt

    After Rajasthan crash, IAF temporarily grounds 'Flying Coffins' MiG-21 fighter jets

    'UDF's rule was a tragedy in Kerala': CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Opposition anr

    'UDF's rule was a tragedy in Kerala': CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Opposition

    Recent Stories

    Happy birthday Mohanlal: Here are 7 unknown facts about the Malayalam star ADC

    Happy birthday Mohanlal: Here are 7 unknown facts about the Malayalam star

    Made significant impact on everything, I should take your autograph': US President Joe Biden lauds PM Modi AJR

    'Should take your autograph...': What US President Biden told PM Modi at G7 Summit tete-a-tete revealed

    G7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials AJR

    G-7 Summit: PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan; sports jacket made of recycled materials

    7 effective meditation apps that you can use daily (msw)

    7 effective meditation apps that you can use daily

    World Meditation Day 2023: 7 reasons why daily practice is essential msw

    World Meditation Day 2023: 7 reasons why daily practice is essential

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon