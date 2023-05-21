'Current situation not issue of politics or economy': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine conflict at G-7 Summit

On Sunday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. The prime minister also visited the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack at the end of the second World War and signed the visitor’s book.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 21) said that he does not see the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a political or economic issue and that for him, it is an issue of humanity and human values. Addressing the gathering on Day 3 of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, PM Modi called global peace, stability and prosperity.

On Sunday, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. The prime minister also visited the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack at the end of the second World War and signed the visitor’s book.

Meanwhile, in their first in-person meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, PM Modi assured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India will do "whatever is possible" to find a solution to the conflict. Quad leaders too called for ending the Ukraine war through dialogue and diplomacy while asserting that it must not be an era of war.

On Monday, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum built in memory of those who died in a US atomic bomb attack on this Japanese city in 1945 at the end of World War II. PM Modi is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima.

When US President Joe Biden walked up to PM Modi during the Quad meeting, one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader's programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC.

Echoing a similar view, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he too is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak on Tuesday, even though the Sydney venue has a capacity of 20,000.