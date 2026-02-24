In Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint by three men in front of her brother-in-law. The attackers, known to him, intercepted them, injured her, filmed the assault, and threatened to leak the video.

A horrifying crime unfolded late Sunday night in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, where three armed men allegedly gang raped a married woman at gunpoint in front of her brother in law, triggering outrage and deep concern over public safety.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The couple was returning from the Saras Mela at Gandhi Park around 9 pm when the assailants, riding two motorcycles, intercepted them near the Kichha bypass close to Modi Maidan. The attackers were reportedly known to the woman’s relative, which made the encounter even more shocking.

According to police reports, the men threatened to shoot both of them and forced the woman to a deserted stretch near Thandi Sadak, where they took turns assaulting her in front of her brother in law. When she resisted, one of the accused slashed her left hand with a knife before they recorded a video of the assault, allegedly threatening to upload it on social media if she reported the crime.

The survivor later filed a complaint at the Rampura police outpost, leading to the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A police team has been formed to investigate the attack, and officers are questioning the brother in law since the alleged attackers were his acquaintances.

Officials have underscored that the victim’s identity will be protected following Supreme Court directives on sexual assault cases. The brutal nature of the crime has stirred outrage among residents and activists, who are demanding swift arrests and strict justice.