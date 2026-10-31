Deputy CM Chowna Mein invites stakeholders to discuss the Siang project while encouraging Arunachal youth to pursue entrepreneurship and preserve cultural heritage during the APCYGTSU Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Government Commitment to Dialogue

Kra Daadi (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reiterated the government's openness to dialogue with all stakeholders, including community organisations, student bodies, civil society groups and those expressing concerns about the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). He emphasised that democratic differences must be addressed through constructive engagement, informed discussions and mutual understanding. Mein also underscored the importance of expert consultations and creating public awareness, reiterating that the government is willing to engage with all concerned organisations and individuals. The Deputy Chief Minister urged the young people to channel their energy and talent towards building a peaceful, progressive and developed Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on Arunachal Pradesh's development potential, Mein highlighted its rich natural resources, including hydropower, minerals and mining. He noted the progress made in the state's hydropower sector and emphasised the need to explore its resources responsibly to support economic growth and create greater opportunities for the people.

Empowering the Youth

Chowna Mein, on Thrusday, attended the valedictory function of the 25th Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the All Palin, Chambang, Yangte, Gangte & Tarak-Lengdi Students’ Union (APCYGTSU), along with Ministers Balo Raja and Ojing Tasing, at Palin. The celebrations were held under the theme “Honouring the Past, Charting the Future,” marking 25 years of the Union’s journey and its contribution to the student community.

Mein highlighted the remarkable transformation in Arunachal Pradesh over the years, particularly in the opportunities available to its younger generation. Recalling a time when limited facilities and platforms often prevented young people from showcasing their abilities, he observed that today's generation has greater avenues to identify, nurture and demonstrate their talents across sports, culture, agriculture and other fields.

Referring to the growth in games & sports and the emergence of platforms such as Arunachal Idol, Arunachal's Got Talent and Miss Arunachal, he noted that increased exposure and opportunities have brought out the confidence, creativity and capabilities of the state's youth. He also appreciated the growing confidence and communication skills of young women participating in platforms such as Miss APCYGTSU 2026.

Promoting Entrepreneurship and Culture

Emphasising the need to look beyond government employment, Mein encouraged young people to explore entrepreneurship and take advantage of various government schemes and incentives. He identified tourism as a sector with immense potential, pointing to Arunachal Pradesh's biodiversity, cultural diversity and natural beauty. With improving road connectivity and growing tourism infrastructure, he said, opportunities in homestays, resorts, restaurants and other tourism-related enterprises are expanding.

The Deputy Chief Minister also stressed the importance of preserving indigenous languages, traditions and cultural identity while embracing modernity. He said that progress should not come at the cost of one's roots, and called upon the younger generation to protect their respective languages, document oral histories, preserve traditional knowledge and safeguard written and oral literature for future generations. He further highlighted the importance of preserving and digitising ancient manuscripts as part of the state's cultural heritage.

Congratulating APCYGTSU on completing 25 years, the Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee and the Student Body for bringing together students and communities through a celebration of shared heritage, cultural identity and youthful aspirations. He wished the organisation continued success in its efforts to unite and empower the student community.

The event also featured cultural performances and the grand finale of Miss APCYGTSU 2026, providing a platform for young participants to showcase their talent, confidence and creativity. (ANI)