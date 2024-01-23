AI-generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

A viral video, generated using Artificial Intelligence, showcases Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya coming to life and smiling. Crafted by Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the magnificent sculpture has evoked a powerful emotional response

A video generated using Artificial Intelligence of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is giving 'goosebumps' to many users on social media where the clip is now going viral. The video shows the magnificent sculpture crafted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj come to life and smile at those gathered around. The stunning AI work prompted many users to post slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

Meanwhile, an enormous crowd flocked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the majestic temple welcomed devotees to offer prayers on Tuesday morning. This occurred a day after the consecration ceremony ('pran pratishtha') of Ram Lalla.

Devotees, arriving in large numbers since 3 am, sought to witness the newly consecrated Ram Lalla idol on the initial morning following the ceremonial event.

The 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was marked by exuberant celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing the primary rituals conducted by a selected group of priests.

For those desiring a glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra website has designated specific time slots: a morning slot from 7 am to 11:30 am and an afternoon slot from 2 pm to 7 pm.

The 'aarti' ceremonies include jagran/shringar at 6:30 am and sandhya aarti at 7:30 pm. Passes for the 'aarti' can be obtained both offline and online, with offline passes available at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi, requiring a valid government identity proof.

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir spans 380 feet in length (east-west) and 250 feet in width. It rises 161 feet above the ground, supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the innermost sanctum of the Ram Mandir, Lord Ram is enthroned in a child-like form.