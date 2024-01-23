Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AI-generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

    A viral video, generated using Artificial Intelligence, showcases Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya coming to life and smiling. Crafted by Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the magnificent sculpture has evoked a powerful emotional response

    Artificial Intelligence generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

    A video generated using Artificial Intelligence of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is giving 'goosebumps' to many users on social media where the clip is now going viral. The video shows the magnificent sculpture crafted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj come to life and smile at those gathered around. The stunning AI work prompted many users to post slogans of Jai Shri Ram. 

    Meanwhile, an enormous crowd flocked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the majestic temple welcomed devotees to offer prayers on Tuesday morning. This occurred a day after the consecration ceremony ('pran pratishtha') of Ram Lalla.

    Devotees, arriving in large numbers since 3 am, sought to witness the newly consecrated Ram Lalla idol on the initial morning following the ceremonial event.

    The 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was marked by exuberant celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing the primary rituals conducted by a selected group of priests.

    For those desiring a glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra website has designated specific time slots: a morning slot from 7 am to 11:30 am and an afternoon slot from 2 pm to 7 pm.

    The 'aarti' ceremonies include jagran/shringar at 6:30 am and sandhya aarti at 7:30 pm. Passes for the 'aarti' can be obtained both offline and online, with offline passes available at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi, requiring a valid government identity proof.

    Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir spans 380 feet in length (east-west) and 250 feet in width. It rises 161 feet above the ground, supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

    In the innermost sanctum of the Ram Mandir, Lord Ram is enthroned in a child-like form.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Sri Lankan snub, Chinese spy ship to dock in Maldives by January end

    After Sri Lankan snub, Chinese spy ship to dock in Maldives by January end

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check rkn

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check

    Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31 vkp

    Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Thousands of devotees queue up for darshan a day after grand pran pratishtha watch gcw

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Thousands of devotees queue up for darshan a day after grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’

    Kerala news live 23 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Ernakulam Maharajas College to open soon; student organizations meeting today

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka government mulling second beer price hike in 6 months vkp

    Karnataka government mulling second beer price hike in 6 months

    After Sri Lankan snub, Chinese spy ship to dock in Maldives by January end

    After Sri Lankan snub, Chinese spy ship to dock in Maldives by January end

    8 shot dead at 2 locations near Chicago manhunt launched for armed dangerous accused gcw

    8 shot dead at 2 locations near Chicago; manhunt launched for 'armed, dangerous' accused

    Sam Bahadur OTT release: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on Hotstar, Zee5 or Netflix? ATG

    Sam Bahadur OTT release: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on Hotstar, Zee5 or Netflix?

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check rkn

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon