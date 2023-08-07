Article 370 abrogation anniversary: When British-Arab influencer Amjad Taha met Kashmiri children

In his latest tweet, British-Arab influencer Amjad Taha recalled his recent encounter with some children where he enquired about their origin, and their proud response as 'Indian Muslims in Kashmir' left a lasting impact on the influencer.

Four years after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, British-Arab influencer Amjad Taha has expressed his admiration for the Modi government's efforts in the region. Taha, known for his strategic political affairs writing, commended India's approach in "embracing diversity, building the future, and standing against radicals" in what he fondly refers to as the "paradise on Earth," the Kashmir valley.

Amjad Taha revisited the Kashmir valley on the eve of the anniversary of the amendment of Article 370, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. In a recent tweet, Taha shared a memorable encounter with some children where he asked about their origin. Their proud response, identifying themselves as "Indian Muslims in Kashmir," left a profound impact on the influencer.

"Asked the children where they were from, and they proudly said Indian Muslims in Kashmir. Thrilled as a Muslim Arab, I applaud India for choosing Kashmir for G20. Their example in embracing diversity, building for the future, and standing against radicals is remarkable. G20India in Kashmir symbolizes unity in saving nature and humanity. #Kashmir #G20India @narendramodi," wrote Taha on Twitter.

Amjad Taha, a social media influencer of British-Bahraini origin, had previously visited the Kashmir valley in May for the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar. On August 4, Taha posted a video of his latest visit where he said he felt 'inspired' by India's peace measures that 'signals hope' for future generations.

"Revisiting Indian Kashmir, I'm again inspired by India's peace measures there, prioritizing sustainable solutions over temporary ones. Despite past turmoil,the region now signals hope for future generations. Kashmir: a land of incredible people and beauty," the influencer wrote in the caption of the video.

On August 6, the 4th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 was observed, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Union of India. The revocation led to the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.