The Army's Intelligence and Field Security Unit (IFSU) in Leh-Ladakh received a Unit Citation from VCOAS Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh for its exemplary service, bravery, and intelligence gathering along the India-China border in hostile conditions.

On the occasion of Army Day, Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), awarded Unit Citations to six Indian Army units for exemplary service, including the Intelligence and Field Security Unit (IFSU) deployed in the strategically sensitive Leh-Ladakh region. The award ceremony was held on February 5, 2026, where Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh presented the Unit Citation to the Commanding Officer of IFSU, Colonel Jitendra Singh, and Subedar Major Mandeep Singh. The citation recognises the unit's outstanding performance, devotion to duty, operational efficiency and acts of bravery in the Eastern Ladakh sector along the India-China border.

Citation Highlights IFSU's Crucial Role

According to an army official, the IFSU has been operating for the past two years in some of the most challenging and sensitive areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The unit has played a critical role in maintaining vigilance, gathering field intelligence and ensuring security in high-altitude and hostile terrain.

The citation specifically acknowledges the courage and discipline shown by the unit while carrying out tasks under extreme weather conditions and constant operational pressure. Their efforts have contributed significantly to safeguarding national security and maintaining stability in the border region.

A Prestigious Collective Honour

The Unit Citations are among the highest collective honours in the Indian Army and are awarded to formations and units that demonstrate exceptional dedication and operational excellence. (ANI)