President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings on Army Day 2026, hailing the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Murmu lauded the Army's professionalism, role in nation-building, and its success in Operation Sindoor.

President Murmu's Army Day Message

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day, describing the day as a tribute to the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of soldiers who serve the nation with steadfast resolve. In her message, the President noted that the Indian Army has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment, and bravery, whether in safeguarding the nation's borders or saving lives during natural calamities. She also commended the Army for its gallant performance and remarkable success in Operation Sindoor.

"I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2026. Army Day commemorates the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers who stand steadfast in the service of the nation. The Indian Army remains at the core of national security of India. It has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery in defending our borders and saving lives during natural calamities. I commend the Indian Army for its gallant performance and outstanding success in Operation Sindoor," President Murmu wrote in her letter.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the Indian Army would continue to play a vital role in nation-building, contributing to economic progress and inclusive development. Saluting the soldiers, she reaffirmed the nation's enduring gratitude to the Army and wished all ranks continued success, strength and glory in the discharge of their noble duties. "I am confident that the Indian Army will continue its legacy in contribution to nation building to facilitate economic progress and inclusive development of the nation. I salute our soldiers and reaffirm the nation's enduring gratitude to the Indian Army and wish all ranks continued success, strength and glory in their noble duty," President Murmu said.

PM Modi Salutes Army's Courage

"On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Significance of Army Day

Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)