Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi observed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower exercise in Gopalpur, Odisha. Meanwhile, the Southern Command's Exercise AMOGH JWALA validated tech-driven mechanised warfare and multi-domain operations.

Army Chief Witnesses Air Defence Firepower in Gopalpur

Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday witnessed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower at Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, Odisha. In a post on X, the Army said that the COAS complimented the personnel for their dedication towards the nation's defence while hoping for them to continue dominating in the battlespace.

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"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, witnessed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower at Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur. The exercise showcased seamless synergy of multifarious Air Defence weapon systems operating in a networked environment, effectively validating the detection-to-engagement cycle against new-age hybrid aerial threats. The #COAS complimented the Air Defence Warriors for their relentless commitment towards strengthening India's defence and exhorted them to continue striving for excellence and dominance in the evolving battlespace," the public relations wing of the Indian Army wrote in the post. #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, witnessed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower at Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur. The exercise showcased seamless synergy of multifarious Air Defence weapon systems operating in a networked environment, effectively validating the… pic.twitter.com/0ughXEAAGz — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 28, 2026

Southern Command Validates Mechanised Warfare in Exercise AMOGH JWALA

Separately, the Southern Command of the Indian Army conducted Exercise AMOGH JWALA from 06 to March 18 at the Babina Field Firing Ranges to validate technology-driven mechanised warfare capabilities in a multi-domain operational environment.

Validating Modern Concepts and Force Structures

The exercise validated new operational concepts, force structures, procedures and protocols relevant to modern warfare. It demonstrated the integrated employment of mechanised forces with attack helicopters, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone systems and network-enabled battlefield platforms under a robust command and control architecture.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, witnessed the culmination of the exercise and complimented the participating troops for their professionalism, operational excellence and battle readiness. He emphasised that tech absorption, Jointness and the seamless integration of land, air, cyber, space, Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities are fundamental to building an agile, adaptable and combat-ready force capable of dominating the evolving battlespace across the full spectrum of multi-domain operations.

Showcasing Advanced Battlefield Technologies

The exercise also featured high-tempo mechanised operations with synchronised fire and manoeuvre, real-time drone-enabled surveillance and target acquisition, precision engagement and the seamless integration of advanced battlefield technologies.

Advanced surveillance systems, secure communication networks and precision firepower enhanced battlefield transparency and enabled faster, real-time decision-making. Integrated air-land manoeuvres, battlefield airspace management for Unmanned Ariel System (UAS) and counter-UAS operations, and reorganised force structures incorporating emerging technologies were also validated during the exercise (ANI)