The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, has proceeded on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka from 5 to 8 January, as part of India's continued engagement to strengthen defence cooperation and military-to-military ties with friendly foreign countries.

Engagements in the UAE

The visit will commence with the COAS's engagements in the United Arab Emirates from 5-6 January. On arrival, General Dwivedi will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the UAE Land Forces, the Ministry of Defence said.

During his stay, the COAS will meet with senior leadership of the UAE Armed Forces, including the Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and receive briefings on the structure, roles, and capabilities of the UAE Army. He will also visit key military establishments and interact with officers and troops, underscoring the growing defence partnership between India and the UAE. This includes a visit to the UAE National Defence College, wherein the COAS will address all officers. These engagements aim to enhance further bilateral defence cooperation, professional military exchanges, and strategic understanding between the two armed forces.

Strengthening Ties with Sri Lanka

Following the visit to the UAE, the COAS will visit Sri Lanka from 7-8 January. On arrival, the COAS will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the Sri Lanka Army. He will engage with senior military and civil leadership, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and the Defence Secretary, and hold detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including training cooperation, capacity building, and regional security.

During the visit, the COAS will address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College, Buttala, reflecting India's strong commitment to defence education and professional military exchanges with Sri Lanka.

General Dwivedi will also pay homage at the IPKF War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers, the ministry further said.

The visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to the UAE and Sri Lanka reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, fostering mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region and West Asia. (ANI)