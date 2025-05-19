Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Longewala in Rajasthan to commend troops for their role in Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi: Days after the two countries announced to halt their military operations against each other, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited the forward area — Longewala in Rajasthan, wherein he appreciated the troops for their exemplary role during the 4-day Operation Sindoor.

Gen Dwivedi also reviewed the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force in the forward areas of the Konark Corps in the desert sector.

It must be mentioned that the desert stretches from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a swift and coordinated operational response from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and BSF.

The joint actions of the Army and the BSF not only blunted enemy intent but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front, an official said.

As part of Operation Sindoor, the official said that the Indian Army undertook rapid deployment of surveillance assets and air defence systems, in close coordination with the IAF and BSF.

“The calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats.”

During his interaction with soldiers of the Konark Corps, the official said that Gen Dwivedi exhorted a spirited “Shabash!”, acknowledging their valour, unwavering commitment, and dogged determination in defending the International Boundary.

He praised the troops for their vigilant actions, including the successful neutralisation of enemy drone incursions, which effectively prevented any misadventure by the adversary in the desert theatre.

General Dwivedi also commended the commanders and units for their professionalism, high morale, and integrated execution of operational plans.

He highlighted the Army’s tradition of honour and its unflinching readiness to meet future challenges with decisive force, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring high operational preparedness amidst a dynamic security environment.

Appreciating the fortitude of men and women serving in the harsh desert terrain amid peak summer conditions, the Army Chief conveyed his and the Nation's admiration for their unrelenting service in defence of national objectives.