The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 after a terror attack in J&K, killing 26. Precision airstrikes hit terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. A new Army video shows strikes, drone recovery, and readiness to defend the nation.

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday released a powerful video showcasing highlights of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives. The operation, involving coordinated precision airstrikes, targeted nine terror-linked locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Shared by the Army’s Western Command on X (formerly Twitter), the video underscores the force’s high alertness and advanced defence capabilities. It features visuals of airstrikes, the recovery of downed Pakistani drones, and air defence gunners in action. The army in the video said , "I am an AD gunner, always ready to kill the enemy," encapsulating the Army’s operational readiness and resolve.

Emphasising the motto of the Army Air Defence (AAD), the video states, "Living up to the motto of AAD... The enemy is reduced to ashes... High and accurate precision." The message reflects India’s layered defence strategy and swift response mechanisms.

The operation escalated after Pakistan retaliated with shelling along the Line of Control and attempted drone incursions. India broadened its response, targeting 11 additional sites, including airbases, radar systems, communication hubs, and airfields.

The situation began to de-escalate on May 10 after both nations agreed to halt hostilities.

The video was accompanied by the hashtags #JusticeServed and #LayeredDefence, with the Western Command adding, “From the ground, we protected the skies.” The Indian Army reiterated its commitment to national security with a poignant line: "I am awake and vigilant so that the nation can sleep peacefully."

Operation Sindoor marks one of the most significant cross-border military actions in recent years, reflecting India’s stance against state-sponsored terrorism and its focus on strategic deterrence.