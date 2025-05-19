Veteran Pakistani journalist Aftab Iqbal has revealed that two of the four terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam terror ttack were not just Pakistani nationals—but trained commandos from the Pakistan Army.

Veteran Pakistani journalist Aftab Iqbal has revealed that two of the four terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack were not just Pakistani nationals, had Lashkar ties—but trained commandos from the Pakistan Army.

In a viral video, Iqbal named Talha Ali and Aasim as the two operatives, stating that they were active members of a Pakistan Army commando unit. He further claimed the duo had long-standing affiliations with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), and deep-rooted connections with Pakistan's military and intelligence network.

“These weren’t just rogue actors,” Iqbal emphasized. “They were trained commandos, embedded in a system that allows such cross-border operations with full tactical support. One of them was a spy commando.”

According to Iqbal, both Talha and Aasim were frequently deployed for covert cross-border missions. Their activities, he said, were not isolated incidents of extremism but part of a larger, more disturbing strategy intertwining terrorism, espionage, and military involvement.

Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Who is Hashim Musa, Pakistani terrorists behind Pahalgam attack?

The terrorists in Pahalgam terror attack were identified as Ali Bhai alias Talha (Pakistani), Asif Fauji (Pakistani), Adil Hussain Thoker and Ahsan (Kashmir resident).

One of the main perpetrators of the attack in Pahalgam, identified as Pakistani national Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, was active in Jammu and Kashmir for the last year and was likely involved in at least three attacks on security forces and non-locals, NIA officials said.

It is suspected that Musa may be working with other Pakistan-backed terror groups operating in the Valley other than the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Probe revealed that Hashim Musa is a former regular of Pakistan Army’s Para Forces. According to sources, the Pakistan Army dismissed Musa from its ranks, after which he joined the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It is believed he infiltrated into India in September 2023, with his area of operation primarily in Kashmir's Budgam district, near Srinagar.

Musa, a trained para commando is believed to be an expert in unconventional warfare and covert operations. Such trained commandos are generally expert in handling sophisticated weapons with ability to indulge in hand-to-hand combat having high navigation and survival skills, a senior security official said.