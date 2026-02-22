MNM chief Kamal Haasan, in Madurai, announced a 'second Indian freedom struggle' has begun. He said he has set aside party affiliations to raise a voice for the state against new imperial powers, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

'Second Indian Freedom Struggle Has Begun'

MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that a second Indian freedom struggle has begun, adding that he has set aside his political affiliations to raise a voice for the state with "love and affection." Speaking at the 'Remembering Bapu' programme at the Gandhi Memorial Museum, Hassan said that he idolises Mahatma Gandhi for standing up against imperialists. "Even now, imperial power is approaching India again. Have no doubt -- you must consider that the second Indian freedom struggle has already begun. Where else will that voice of awakening be heard, if not here? Whether you call it Madurai, or Mangammal Palace, or Gandhi Mandapam -- this is our voice. And for that voice to be heard as it should, I have set aside my party flags and have come here carrying only my love and affection," he stated.

On Disagreement and Ideological Influences

He further said that he respects people's disagreement with Mahatma Gandhi, calling it their duty. He appreciated the editorial written by Periyar E V Ramasamy on the Father of the Nation, for the impression it created on him as a child and noted that Periyar's ideology emerged from disagreeing with Gandhi. "When I was young, when I had started reading old stories and historical accounts, what truly struck me was reading an editorial written by Periyar E V Ramasamy in Viduthalai after the death of Mahatma Gandhi. I wondered, was he such a great man? Yes, he truly was. Later, when I looked at where Periyar had come from ideologically, I realised that he had emerged from Gandhi's movement, though through disagreement. So, disagreeing with Gandhi is not a great sin, nor is it some heroic act. Disagreement is a duty. The older generation would disagree with that generation. If they failed to correct it with reason, they would become angry and walk away," he said.

The MNM Chief further said that he looks up to Dr BR Ambedkar and Periyar EV Ramasamy for guidance and to stand up and speak against imperialists; he idolises Mahatma Gandhi.

Continuing Gandhi's Khadi Legacy

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's call to increase the production of Khadi garments, he said that his company, "Kamal Haasan House of Khadi", is working on those lines. "The company I run is called Kamal Haasan House of Khadi. This cloth was produced there. When Gandhi last came here, he came to Madurai specifically to increase the production of khadi garments. We can even consider this event as a way of saying, 'Sir, that work has begun," he said. (ANI)