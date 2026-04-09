The Indian Army is boosting its close air support, shown by Army Chief Gen Dwivedi's sortie in the LCH Prachand and the AH-64 Apache's first field firing with Hellfire missiles at Pokhran, showcasing precision strike capabilities.

The Indian Army has reinforced its focus on strengthening close air support for ground operations, a critical element in modern warfare. The Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, flew a sortie on the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Prachand at HAL, Bengaluru, yesterday, an official statement read.

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Apache Helicopter's Maiden Firing at Pokhran

This was followed by a key operational demonstration today at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, where the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter carried out its first field firing, successfully engaging targets with Hellfire missiles and other onboard weapons.

Advanced Combat Capabilities Demonstrated

The activities showcased how attack helicopters can operate in close coordination with ground troops, even in high-threat environments involving small arms fire, shoulder-fired missiles and drones. These platforms demonstrated rapid target acquisition and precision strike capability, directly supporting manoeuvre on the battlefield.

Boosting Battlefield Effectiveness

Further, as per the statement, advanced sensors, fire control systems and real-time data links enabled faster decision-making and immediate action, ensuring that battlefield intelligence was quickly converted into effective strikes. The Apache highlighted its role as a force multiplier by enhancing the reach, lethality and responsiveness of ground forces, while Prachand reflected India's growing indigenous strength in combat aviation. The demonstrations underline the Indian Army's focus on integrating air and land capabilities to enhance battlefield effectiveness and maintain operational momentum.