The son of an Army Brigadier alleges he and his father were assaulted by a group of men in New Delhi after they confronted them for drinking in public. He also claims police were uncooperative and initially refused to register their complaint.

Tejas Singh Arora, son of an Army Brigadier, on Monday alleged assault and police inaction following an incident involving unidentified individuals in a residential society in the national capital.

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Son Recounts Confrontation and Police Inaction

Speaking to ANI, recounting the incident, Arora said that around 10 PM, he and his father confronted a group of individuals who were allegedly sitting inside a Mercedes car and consuming alcohol in a residential area. "It was around 10 PM that night... Some unidentified individuals were sitting in their Mercedes car, drinking. Since this was within a residential society--and drinking in public places is illegal--my father and I confronted them... They retorted, claiming to be locals, and refused to leave... I called the PCR van. When the police vehicle arrived, the officer refused to record our complaint; furthermore, the man who had been drinking put the officer on a phone call with someone. After speaking with that person, the officer flatly refused to register our report... Subsequently, 7 to 8 goons arrived in two cars. In total, there were nearly ten people present at the scene... When we went to the police station, they refused to even listen to us for nearly half an hour. Eventually, they instructed us to undergo a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) examination first, stating that they would register the report based on those findings... After waiting for an hour, we decided to go to the Army's R&R Hospital, where our MLC report was prepared and subsequently forwarded to the police station... This afternoon, with the Indian Army's CMP (Corps of Military Police) and their support staff, the police initiated the process for filing an FIR... The individuals who were drinking in the car belong to Mehram Nagar and come from a business background", he told ANI.

Brigadier's Wife Alleges Assault, Police Misbehavior

Nitasha, wife of the Army Brigadier, has alleged assault and police inaction following a late-night incident in the Vasant Vihar area of the national capital on April 11.

Recounting the incident, she said that around 9:45 PM, her husband and son had stepped out for a walk when they noticed two individuals allegedly consuming alcohol inside a Mercedes car in a residential society. "On 11th April, around 9.45 PM, my husband and son went for a walk outside... They came back searching for his mobile and mentioned that two people were sitting in a Mercedes car and they were consuming alcohol. My husband and son tried to explain to them that this is a respectable society, and you are not supposed to do this. They started using abusive language and passing certain illicit comments, as I was also there. We called the PCR vehicle... The cop came, and he was about to take my statement. This individual, who was in the driving seat, made him speak on his mobile to someone. The cop came back, and he refused to write my statement... 7-8 goons came out from a cab, and started assaulting both my son and my husband. I went back to the cop who was sitting in the PCR van, requesting him for some assistance. But he refused... At around 10.45 PM, we went to the Vasant Vihar police station. There was a lady cop there who misbehaved with us, saying that we troubled them in the night... The PCR cop had reported to the police station the wrong vehicle number... We were not provided any medical assistance. Finally, we were able to give a written complaint to them at 2.13 AM", she said.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)