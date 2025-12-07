On Armed Forces Flag Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour of our forces and urged citizens to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund to honour their dedication and strengthen those who protect our nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended greetings to the Armed Forces personnel on Armed Forces Flag Day, recognising the sacrifices and selfless service of the people safeguarding our nation. He also urged people to donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to show support for the armed forces personnel.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Their courage safeguards our nation, and their selfless service reminds us of a debt we can never repay. I urge everyone to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Your support honours their dedication and strengthens those who protect us," the Defence Minister posted on X, while showing a picture of him wearing the Armed Forces Flag pin.

Significance of Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed throughout the country on December 7 since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fought and continue to fight on India's border. Flag Day brings to the forefront India's commitment to looking after our war disabled Soldiers, Veer Naris and the families of Martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

"Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country. They are the guardians of the nation and protect its citizens at all costs. To fulfil their duties, soldiers have sacrificed a lot of things in their lives," said the Ministry of Defence in an earlier statement.

The country is forever indebted to these gallant heroes who lay down their lives in the service towards the motherland, the ministry said. Flag Day brings to the forefront our commitment to looking after our war disabled Soldiers, Veer Naris and the families of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways also extended wishes to the servicemen on Armed Forces Flag Day. "Observing Armed Forces Flag Day, Indian Railways honours the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of our Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel who safeguard our nation with unwavering duty," the railway ministry said on X today.

Financial Assistance Rates Revised

Earlier, on October 15, the Defence Ministry announced the rate of Financial Assistance given through AFFDF. According to the Department of Ex-servicemen welfare, the Penury Grant has been upped from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000. The Marriage Grant and Education Grant have been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000; and from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, respectively. The revised rate came into force for applications submitted from November 2025 onwards. (ANI)