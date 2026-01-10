A 13-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Aravalli district died after a 35-year-old man allegedly assaulted her with a sickle, causing fatal injuries to her private parts.

A horrifying crime in a village in Modasa taluka of Aravalli district, Gujarat has shocked the community and triggered widespread outrage after a 13-year-old girl died from severe injuries on her private parts inflicted with a sickle in a brutal attack.

The incident, reported by local authorities and widely covered in media, unfolded when the girl was allegedly assaulted on her private parts by a 35-year-old man familiar to her, according to police.

The victim sustained catastrophic wounds and was rushed for medical care; however, she succumbed to her injuries, deepening grief and anger among residents. The nature of the assault, targeting such a vulnerable part of the child’s body has intensified public shock and condemnation.

Local law enforcement has taken the matter seriously, launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the attack, motives, and whether there were any prior warnings or signs that could have prevented the tragedy. Authorities are expected to provide regular updates as the probe progresses.

The incident has also sparked urgent calls for enhanced child protection measures in rural areas, where infrastructure and monitoring can sometimes lag behind urban centres. Community leaders, parents, and activists are demanding swift justice and stronger safeguards to protect children from similar violent crimes in the future.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on supporting the victim’s family and ensuring that justice is served while addressing broader concerns about child safety in the region.