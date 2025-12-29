The Supreme Court has put its November 20 ruling on the Aravalli Hills' definition in abeyance. Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav have welcomed the move, which involves a fresh review by the court.

Reactions to Supreme Court's Review

Former Law Minister Welcomes Move

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put in abeyance its November 20 ruling that had accepted the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwani Kumar said, "The Aravalli judgment authored by the former Chief Justice of India, Justice Gavai, has led to a huge outrage in the country considering the issue of environment and there is a strong view in the country that the judgment would not be in aid of environmental regulation or in aid of the concerns of the nation to prevent environmental pollution." "The Supreme Court has also taken suo moto notice in certain matters in the past and continuing in that tradition, the Supreme Court, in its wisdom, has decided to look afresh at the correctness or otherwise of the judgment rendered by Chief Justice Gavai and his companion justices of the court. I think that the issue required deliberation... It was expected. I am glad that the Supreme Court will have relook at the matter," he added.

Union Environment Minister Applauds Decision

Earlier today, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put in abeyance its November 20 ruling and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection and restoration of the hill range.

In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said, "I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," he said. "As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added.

Supreme Court's Order and Next Steps

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range.

Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and AG Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis.

The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue. (ANI)