Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha announced the schedule for local body elections. Polling for urban local bodies will be on Oct 28, MPTC/ZPTC polls on Nov 3, and Gram Panchayat elections in three phases from Nov 26.

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha on Wednesday announced the schedule for local body elections in the state, stating that the entire process will begin on October 14 and conclude on December 2, 2026.

Urban Local Body Elections

Speaking in Vijayawada, Punetha said election notifications for around 100 urban local bodies were being issued on Wednesday. Polling for these bodies will take place on October 28, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 30. "With indirect elections, this entire process will be completed on November 5," the State Election Commissioner said.

MPTC and ZPTC Elections

According to the schedule announced, elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) will be held on November 3, with results scheduled for November 5.

Gram Panchayat Elections Schedule

Punetha said Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh would be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling will take place on November 26, followed by the second phase on November 29 and the third phase on December 2. Results for Gram Panchayat elections will be declared on the day of polling.

Model Code of Conduct in Effect

"The entire process is starting today, on October 14, and will be completed on December 2, 2026. Now that I have announced the schedule of elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from today," Punetha said.

The announcement sets in motion the electoral process for local governance bodies across the state, with polling and counting scheduled in phases through the end of November and early December. (ANI)