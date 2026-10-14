Delhi Police filed an FIR under the SC/ST Act on a complaint by ACP Vivek Bhagat. He alleges an independent journalist made casteist remarks, obstructed his duty during a protest, and later falsely accused him of being a sexual predator on social media.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on a complaint filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat, alleging caste-based humiliation, intimidation and obstruction of official duty during a protest in the national capital on October 3.

Details of the Complaint

According to the FIR registered at Parliament Street police station, Bhagat, posted in the Connaught Place subdivision of New Delhi district, alleged that an independent journalist made casteist remarks against him while he was deployed for law-and-order duty during a protest against the Election Commission of India called by Neha Bora and others at Buta Singh Roundabout.

In his complaint, Bhagat stated that he belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and alleged that he and his operator, Constable Ravi Dahiya, heard the journalist making derogatory remarks about his caste identity and appointment as an ACP, referring to his nameplate.

Allegations of Obstruction and Harassment

The complainant further alleged that at around 3 pm, while he was facilitating the movement of a bus carrying detained protesters, a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her. He alleged that the journalist, along with her colleagues and associates, repeatedly confronted him, obstructing him from performing his official duties.

According to the complaint, the journalist, along with Gajender Singh and other associates, subsequently staged a protest outside Parliament Street police station at around 6.15 pm. They allegedly raised slogans against Bhagat and described him as a sexual predator and a potential rapist.

Bhagat also alleged that "posts and reels were subsequently circulated on social media platforms X and Instagram by Rosy and others", including individuals identified in his complaint as Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh, allegedly portraying him as a sexual predator.

Legal Action and Investigation

The complainant stated that the alleged incidents had caused him mental distress and damaged his reputation. He sought legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 221, 356(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 3(1)(p), 3(1)(q), 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. As per the FIR, a prima facie case was found to be made out under the aforementioned provisions.

Further investigation has been handed over to ACP Ajay Sharma of Parliament Street police station on the directions of senior officers. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)