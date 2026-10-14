BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused the INDIA bloc of destabilising India by attacking constitutional bodies. In response, Rahul Gandhi warned PM Modi, Amit Shah, and an EC official of justice for trying to silence democracy.

BJP MP Slams INDIA Bloc's Protest Strategy

Raising sharp concerns over the INDIA bloc’s protest strategy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday questioned the opposition's tendency to target constitutional institutions, accusing them of attempting to "destabilise" the nation and tarnish its global image.

Speaking to ANI, Pal questioned the opposition's approach of targeting constitutional institutions instead of raising public-centric issues. "Have you ever seen an opposition leader attacking constitutional institutions or attempting to insult them instead of raising issues concerning the public? Does any political party ever march to the Supreme Court or go to submit a memorandum to the CJI?" the BJP leader asked.

Stressing that the judiciary is an "impartial and independent institution", Pal stated that if the opposition wishes to protest, they should do so against the government and the administration, rather than targeting the Election Commission (EC). "The Election Commission is a constitutional institution. The EC is conducting this process—it will take time, and BLOs (Booth Level Officers) will go door-to-door. This is not even an issue," he said.

The BJP MP further alleged that the opposition is misleading the public and spreading chaos. "It is a process, and the way they are misleading the public on this matter and spreading chaos in the country reveals that they are attempting to destabilise India and tarnish its image," Pal added.

Taking a sharp dig at the INDIA bloc leaders, the BJP MP claimed that they are "rejected" individuals fighting for their own survival. "Who are these people? These are the people whom the country's public has consistently rejected since 2014. These rejected and defeated individuals are uniting out of desperation and despair, fighting a battle to save their own existence," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Warns Against 'Silencing Democracy'

Meanwhile, stepping up his offensive against the Centre, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday issued a stern warning, asserting that those attempting to "silence the voice of democracy" will soon face the "harsh hand of justice. In a post on X, the Congress leader explicitly named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that no one, from top leadership to "common foot soldiers", would be spared.

"The day is coming when those who seek to silence the voice of our democracy will face the harsh hand of justice. Be it Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, or any common foot soldier," Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader further urged students and the youth who have allegedly faced police brutality or "unlawful detention" to maintain a meticulous record of the incidents. "I want every student and youth who has endured police brutality or unlawful detention to keep a complete record of it—video or photos—these will be essential," he added. Reiterating his party's stance on fundamental rights, Gandhi emphasised that peaceful protest is a constitutional right. "Peaceful protest is your right. We will not allow anyone to snatch it away," he asserted.

Delhi HC Hears Plea on Protester Assaults

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed by an NSUI office-bearer seeking an independent probe into alleged assaults on protesters and members of the public during demonstrations on October 10.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma questioned the maintainability of the petition, arguing that the petitioner had not disclosed his association with the Congress-affiliated student organisation as required under the Delhi High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010.

The court permitted the Delhi Police to file an affidavit raising preliminary objections to the petition's maintainability within three weeks. The matter is scheduled to be considered next on October 16. (ANI)